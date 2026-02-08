Kuki-Zo Council advises community employees against postings in Meitei areas

Imphal, Feb 8 (IANS) The Kuki-Zo Council (KZC), the apex body of Kuki-Zo communities, on Sunday advised and cautioned all state and Central government employees, as well as private sector employees belonging to the community, against travelling to or accepting postings in Meitei-dominated areas at present.

Read More

Non-tribal Meitei community members largely inhabit five to six districts of the Imphal Valley region, including the state capital, Imphal.

Stating that the conflict between the Kuki-Zo people and the Meiteis has not yet ended, the KZC, in a statement, said there is no political solution, mutually agreed settlement or formal agreement in place to address the root causes of the conflict or to guarantee the safety and security of the Kuki-Zo people.

“The situation on the ground remains fragile, tense and unpredictable,” the statement said.

The KZC noted that with the installation of a new Meitei-led government, there is a strong likelihood that employees may be directed or transferred to serve in Meitei-dominated areas.

“The KZC strongly advises all employees under the state government, Central government, public sector undertakings or private institutions not to travel, report for duty or accept postings in such areas, even if officially instructed to do so,” the statement added.

The Kuki-Zo organisation said the advisory was issued purely in the interest of safeguarding human life.

“Life is precious, and no official duty, posting or administrative order is worth risking one’s safety at this critical juncture. In the absence of a credible political solution or a mutually accepted agreement, safe movement and coexistence cannot be guaranteed,” it said.

The KZC urged the authorities to recognise the prevailing realities and act responsibly to ensure that no lives are put at risk. Until peace is restored through justice and a lasting political settlement, all concerned must exercise utmost caution, the tribal body stated.

Meanwhile, since the new government headed by Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh assumed office on February 4, various Kuki-Zo organisations have been organising protests, including shutdowns, across several hill districts, particularly Churachandpur, to protest the participation of MLAs from their community in the formation of the state government.

Protest rallies, demonstrations and the burning of effigies were also reported from Tengnoupal and other hill districts.

Organisations spearheading the protests include the Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO), Kuki Women Organisation for Human Rights (KWOHR), Joint Forum of Seven (JF7), and other Kuki-Zo groups.

On the evening of February 5, clashes broke out between protesters and security forces at Tuibong Bazaar and the Forest Gate areas in Churachandpur district, prompting baton charges and the firing of tear gas shells to disperse the crowd. At least five people were injured in the clashes.

According to police, protesters, mostly youths, torched heaps of discarded materials and burnt tyres while raising slogans against Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen, a BJP MLA belonging to the Kuki-Zo community.

Tensions have continued in Churachandpur and other hill districts since the evening of February 4, after Kipgen, who hails from Kangpokpi district, virtually took oath as Deputy Chief Minister from Manipur Bhavan in New Delhi.

Kipgen is the lone woman in the Yumnam Khemchand Singh ministry, which assumed office on Wednesday.

Of the ten Kuki-Zo MLAs, three -- Nemcha Kipgen, L.M. Khaute and Ngursanglur Sanate -- have so far been involved in the government formation process. Seven of the ten Kuki-Zo MLAs belong to the BJP, while the remaining three are affiliated with local Kuki-Zo organisations.

Kipgen, Khaute and Sanate virtually attended the seventh session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly on February 5.

--IANS

sc/pgh