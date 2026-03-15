Kuki-Hmar peace deal sealed: Assam CM ​

Guwahati, March 15 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said the state government sealed a peace agreement with Kuki-Hmar groups ahead of the announcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), asserting that the move reflects the government’s commitment to long-term solutions rather than short-term electoral incentives. ​

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In a post on social media platform X, Sarma said that while some political parties distribute incentives minutes before the MCC comes into force, the ruling BJP focuses on addressing deep-rooted issues through lasting measures. ​

“While some parties hand out incentives just minutes before MCC is announced, the BJP believes in bringing tangible solutions to long-term issues. So before elections were declared, we formalised the peace deal with Kuki-Hmar groups, ensuring Assam’s peace journey continues,” Sarma wrote.

The Chief Minister described the agreement as a milestone in the state’s peace process, calling it “Assam’s Dawn of Peace”. ​

According to Sarma, the agreement includes the creation of the Kuki Welfare and Development Council (KWDC) and the Hmar Welfare and Development Council (HWDC), which will function as institutional platforms in Guwahati to promote the socio-economic development of the communities. ​

The Chief Minister further noted that targeted schemes are being planned to boost education, economic opportunities, and the preservation of cultural heritage within the Kuki and Hmar communities. ​

Highlighting the broader security situation, Sarma said Assam has made significant strides in reducing insurgency in recent years, with more than 9,000 militants returning to the mainstream following peace initiatives undertaken by the government. ​

The Assam government has signed multiple peace agreements with insurgent outfits in the past few years as part of efforts to ensure long-term stability and development across the state. ​

The Election Commission of India has announced the schedule for the Assam Assembly elections, stating that polling will be held in a single phase across the state. ​

The poll panel said that the counting of votes will take place along with other states where Assembly elections are scheduled. ​

The election for the 126-member Assam assembly will be held on April 9, and the counting of votes will take place on May 4. ​

--IANS

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