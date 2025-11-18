KTR meets cotton farmers, flays Centre, Telangana govt for 'ignoring' their pleas

Hyderabad, Nov 18 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao, accompanied by senior party leaders, on Tuesday visited Adilabad district to understand the "hardships" faced by farmers, particularly those cultivating cotton and soybean.

During his visit to the Adilabad Market Yard, K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) interacted with several farmers who expressed deep distress over the ongoing procurement crisis.

According to BRS, the farmers alleged that both the Central and State governments have completely ignored their pleas and failed to provide any form of support.

Farmers complained that despite Congress promising major relief for the agriculture sector, the government has not honoured any assurances. Even basic assistance required to sell their harvested crops has not been provided.

After meeting farmers, KTR addressed the media and questioned the State government's intentions. "If there is no problem for farmers, why is the Adilabad Market Yard shut today? Why did the government obstruct our visit to meet farmers?" he asked.

He condemned the severe decline in cotton and soybean procurement systems, stating that such a situation has never been witnessed in history.

KTR criticised the 'Kisan Kapas Mobile App', pointing out that many farmers do not own smartphones and several regions in Adilabad still lack proper mobile network connectivity.

KTR highlighted that due to unseasonal rain and extreme cold, the moisture content in cotton has naturally increased.

He recalled that during the previous BRS government, even cotton with 20–22 per cent moisture was procured after mounting pressure on the Centre.

"But today, they refuse to buy even at 12 per cent moisture. Farmers are left with no option and are being pushed to despair," he said.

He stated that not even one lakh quintals of cotton have been procured so far. KTR alleged that the government appears to be colluding with private traders to exploit farmers.

The BRS leader criticised the arbitrary rule limiting cotton procurement to only 7 quintals per acre, despite Adilabad's fertile lands producing 10–15 quintals per acre. "Where should farmers sell the remaining produce?" he questioned.

He slammed the State government for indulging in "political drama", claiming that they scheduled a video conference with the Centre only because BRS leaders were visiting the farmers.

He also pointed out that the recent Cabinet meeting failed to discuss the cotton crisis affecting more than half of Telangana's districts.

KTR further blamed the Congress government for the crisis across every stage of agriculture - power supply, fertiliser distribution, and now crop procurement.

He also attacked the BJP-led Central government for allowing cotton imports and removing import duties, thereby damaging domestic farmers' prospects.

The BRS leader warned that without mounting pressure on the Centre, the State government cannot resolve the crisis. "Protests are the only way forward. BRS will stand firmly with farmers," he declared.

KTR demanded immediate withdrawal of the fingerprint requirement, 12 per cent moisture restriction, and the 7-quintal-per-acre rule.

He insisted that cotton must be procured even without the Kisan Kapas app and called for compensation of Rs 20,000 per acre for all farmers affected by heavy rain.

He urged local BJP and Congress leaders, MPs, and Union Ministers from Telangana to exert pressure on the Centre to ensure "justice" for farmers.

KTR appealed to farmers to participate in the National Highways Blockade scheduled for November 21, organised jointly by farmer unions and various political parties in Adilabad.

