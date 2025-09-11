KTR demands judicial probe into 'sale' of Group-I posts

Hyderabad, Sep 11 (IANS) BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao on Thursday accused the Congress government of betraying the aspirations of thousands of unemployed youths in Telangana by allegedly selling Group-I posts and demanded a judicial probe.

He expressed strong indignation against ministers and the Chief Minister's Office, citing widespread student allegations that huge sums of money were demanded for jobs.

KTR said in a statement that the state government "auctioned" the jobs in the open market, thereby dashing the hopes of lakhs of aspirants who spent years preparing for competitive examinations, investing their valuable time and their parents' hard-earned resources.

He demanded that the government respond immediately to the serious charges being voiced by Group-I candidates in the media, alleging that crores of rupees had changed hands in exchange for posts.

Highlighting the High Court's earlier directions, KTR insisted that the Group-I preliminary examination be reconducted transparently, leaving no scope for irregularities. He demanded the constitution of a judicial commission to investigate the large-scale "malpractice" and to bring to light those who "sold" government jobs.

KTR also called for a special Assembly session to debate the Group-I scam and hold the Congress government accountable. He said that only a thorough judicial inquiry and a transparent re-examination could deliver "justice" to unemployed youth and prevent the "recurrence of such scandals" in the future.

"The Congress government has failed miserably in conducting Group-I examinations, pushing the future of unemployed youth into uncertainty," KTR charged.

He alleged that the government's "incompetence combined with greed for money" was responsible for the irregularities. "By selling jobs, the Congress has slit the throats of the unemployed," KTR said.

KTR contrasted the current scenario with the BRS government’s tenure, during which he claimed recruitment was conducted transparently.

"Today, the Congress has turned recruitment into a business, collecting crores of rupees for posts," he added, warning that the youth will never forgive this betrayal.

The BRS leader demanded that the Congress government convene a special Assembly session to deliberate on its unfulfilled election promise of providing two lakh jobs within one year.

He urged the government to recognise the severity of the unemployment crisis and demonstrate sincerity by taking concrete steps, instead of deceiving the youth with hollow assurances.

