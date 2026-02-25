KTR demands action against killers of infant at Kummera Jatara

​Hyderabad, Feb 25 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao has strongly condemned the killing of a two-month-old infant during Kummera Mallanna Jatara in Telangana’s Nagarkurnool district and demanded action against the perpetrators irrespective of their party affiliation.​

Stating that the entire Telangana society has bowed its head in grief and anguish over the inhuman tragedy, he asserted that anyone who stands by the killers of the innocent child is unquestionably guilty.​

KTR visited Kummera village in Nagarkurnool district and consoled the family of the deceased child. He met leaders and activists from various sections who have been protesting for justice and expressed solidarity with the victim’s family.​

The incident occurred on February 18 when the family, belonging to the OBC, was allegedly denied entry to the temple and was attacked by a few persons. The child sustained critical injuries and was rushed to a hospital, but succumbed on February 21.​

The BRS leader said that it is absolutely wrong for anyone, whether Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the local MLA, or the local MP, to support those responsible for taking the life of the child.​

Demanding strict action, KTR stated that irrespective of who the perpetrators are or which party they belong to, they must be sent to jail. He specifically demanded that murder charges be filed against the eight accused involved in the attack and that they be arrested immediately.​

KTR also demanded that the state government provide Rs 1 crore as compensation to the bereaved family. He insisted that the killers must be punished and imprisoned, and if necessary, awarded the death penalty, but under no circumstances should they be allowed to go free.​

Criticising the state government’s silence, KTR alleged that the government is attempting to mislead the investigation by misusing its authority and influencing the police. He termed the government’s inaction and the Chief Minister’s silence on such a barbaric incident as “unforgivable.”​

KTR said he had come not as a political leader but as a father and a member of society to stand with the grieving family. ​

He described the manner in which the innocent child lost her life as an indescribable tragedy. While stating that such incidents should rise above politics, he emphasised that everyone, the media, political leaders, and the public, has a responsibility to fight until justice is delivered.​

Referring to the background of the incident, KTR said that when Chandrakala’s family merely sought an opportunity to offer prayers at the Mallanna Swamy Jatara, they were brutally attacked, bringing shame to humanity. He said the Kummera incident has filled the entire Telangana society with pain and anguish.​

KTR expressed concern that even in the 21st century, discrimination and violence in the name of caste and religion continue. He termed it shameful that attempts are being made to shield the killers using political power.​

He alleged that 20-25 persons carried out a mob attack on Ganesh’s family, and despite pleas to spare the child, the attackers kicked the infant to death in a most barbaric manner.​

