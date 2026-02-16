KTR condemns Congress ‘hooliganism’ during Telangana civic elections

Hyderabad, Feb 16 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao on Monday strongly condemned what he called undemocratic actions of the ruling Congress party and attacks on BRS leaders during the election of chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of municipalities in Telangana.

He said it was deplorable that the government and police forces, who should respect the verdict given by the people, acted like goons.

In a statement, he expressed anger over the attempts to kidnap elected representatives of the people by the MPs and MLAs and the attacks carried out at various places.

KTR criticised the way the police acted in many towns like Thorrur, Jangaon, Kaytanapalli, and Kagaznagar across the state.

He alleged that the Congress party attempted to kidnap candidates in many towns and said this reflects the 'Gunda Raj' of the Congress. He was furious that the officials and the police themselves joined hands with the leaders of the ruling party and trampled the election code of conduct.

The BRS leader lashed out at the fact that ministers and MLAs themselves were directly interfering in the selection process of chairpersons through illegal methods.

He said that registering fake votes in the name of ex officio members is a blot on democracy.

KTR highlighted the ‘atrocities’ committed in the selection of chairpersons of municipalities. He expressed his anger that Congress leaders misused the police machinery in many places to threaten BRS leaders and attack them.

The BRS leader strongly condemned the attacks on former party ministers, MLAs, senior party leaders and activists by ‘Congress goons’ in several towns. He said that the police's inaction to stop attacks shows how law and order has deteriorated in the state.

He demanded that the state DGP should immediately intervene in this matter and take strict action against the officers who are acting in favour of the Congress party.

KTR raised an objection to the postponement of elections even in places where there was a quorum. He alleged that this was done under pressure from the ruling party.

He demanded that the State Election Commission respond immediately and conduct a comprehensive investigation into these irregularities. He urged that cases be registered against those involved in kidnappings and attacks and that efforts be made to protect democracy.

