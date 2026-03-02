KTR alleges irregularities in e-auction of mining blocks in Telangana’s Suryapet district

Hyderabad, March 2 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao on Monday alleged serious irregularities, procedural lapses, and legal violations in the e-auction of the mining blocks in Telangana’s Suryapet district.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, the BRS leader has demanded an immediate independent inquiry and cancellation of the controversial tenders.

He alleged that the e-auction process suffers from grave procedural lapses, statutory violations, and potential illegality.

Rama Rao criticised the Mines and Geology Department for conducting the e-auction in a manner that, he said, undermines transparency. Referring to the notification dated August 30, 2024, he pointed out multiple deficiencies in the tender process.

According to KTR, nearly 1,100 acres of reserved forest land fall within the Pasupulabodu, Saidulnama, and Sultanpur mining blocks. However, the tender documents allegedly failed to disclose mandatory technical details such as precise latitude and longitude coordinates, DGPS survey validation, forest compartment data, detailed survey maps, and UTM geo-coordinates.

He further alleged that comprehensive geological reports required under the Mineral Auction Rules, 2015 and the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, were not furnished, rendering the process legally questionable.

KTR also expressed concern that authorities proceeded with the auction despite pending legal scrutiny and allegedly failed to comply with directions issued by the Telangana High Court in a writ petition filed in 2024. He questioned the announcement of preferred bidders before completion of environmental and statutory clearances.

Raising doubts over the selection of Deccan Cements Limited and NCL Industries Limited, KTR noted that the firms are reportedly facing cases related to illegal mining in reserved forest areas.

He further alleged that the auction was conducted without obtaining the mandatory No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Forest Department, warning that such actions could harm the environment and erode public trust.

KTR demanded immediate suspension of all proceedings under the notification, cancellation of the tender, and a time-bound independent probe. He urged the government to issue fresh tenders only after completing scientific surveys and securing all statutory clearances in a transparent manner.

Copies of the letter were also sent to Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and the Chief Secretary.

