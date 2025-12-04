K'taka to declare Sep 13 as Women Employees' Day, announces CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Dec 4 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday announced that the state government will declare September 13 as Women Employees' Day to honour the significant contribution of women employees to the government machinery.

He was speaking at a women's conference organised in Bengaluru by the All Karnataka State Government Women Employees' Association.

The Chief Minister said the government has also decided to grant one day of paid menstrual leave per month to all women employees. He added that discussions have been held with the Minister for Women and Child Welfare to provide space at Bal Bhavan for the association’s office and related activities.

Reaffirming the announcement, Siddaramaiah said September 13 will be formally declared as Women Employees' Day.

The Chief Minister noted that women employees are serving the government on par with men and are playing active roles across all sectors. He emphasised that the state government is committed to eliminating gender discrimination and ensuring equal treatment for all.

Recalling that women were denied access to education in earlier times, he said that after the Constitution came into force, equal rights -- including the right to education -- were guaranteed.

At the time of Independence, the literacy rate in the country was only 10 to 12 per cent, which has now risen to nearly 78 per cent.

He stressed that women play a vital role in shaping the character and thinking of their children and must instill rational, scientific attitudes in them. He highlighted the need to create awareness among children about superstitions and blind beliefs.

The Chief Minister urged women to cultivate rationality and scientific temper themselves, and to actively work to eliminate superstitions and blind beliefs to the greatest extent possible.

Children must also be taught these values, as only then can a healthy, equal, and progressive society be built, he said. He added that the Constitution itself upholds these principles.

Siddaramaiah said that since he assumed office as Chief Minister, all schools and colleges have been directed to read the Preamble of the Constitution.

He remarked that society comprises many castes and religions, and that under no circumstances should children be taught caste-based discrimination. Education must serve to dismantle caste barriers, and the system must fulfill this purpose, he said.

Observing that even educated individuals -- including doctors and scientists -- may hold superstitions, he reiterated the importance of keeping children away from such beliefs. He stressed that both women and children should uphold secular and Constitutional values.

Siddaramaiah said the government aims to empower women socially and economically. He highlighted that 3.5 crore women are benefiting from free bus travel under the Shakti scheme, which he described as a form of social capital as the savings are being used for children’s education and other household needs.

He also pointed out that his government implemented the recommendations of the Sixth and Seventh Pay Commissions. Citing Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, he said women must be socially and economically empowered for the nation to truly experience the fruits of freedom. He expressed hope that government efficiency would further improve through these initiatives.

