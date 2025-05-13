K'taka shocker: Minor stabs 15-year-old friend to death in fit of rage

Hubballi, May 13 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a minor stabbed his 15-year-old friend after an altercation while playing a game in Gurusiddeshwara Nagar in Hubballi city, Karnataka.

The deceased has been identified as Chetan Rakkasagi.

The accused juvenile has been detained and sent to an observation centre.

Police Commissioner N. Shashikumar visited the hospital and consoled the grieving family.

"This is an unfortunate incident involving children and a petty quarrel. In my entire service, this is the first time I've seen such a serious crime like murder committed by such young children over a minor issue,” he said, appealing to parents to be more attentive to their children's behaviour.

According to the police, the accused and the victim were neighbours. On Monday night, following a petty argument during a game, the accused brought a knife from his house and stabbed Chetan in the abdomen. The other children who were playing with them fled after Chetan collapsed.

The accused's mother rushed out upon hearing the commotion and took Chetan to KIMS Hospital in Hubballi, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Chetan had completed the ninth standard, while the accused had passed the sixth standard. The two were reportedly close friends and regularly played together with other children during the summer holidays.

Preliminary investigations confirmed that the boys were close friends and used to play together daily in front of their houses. The police have taken up further investigation into the case.

On May 18, 2024, a teenager killed his minor brother for the latter's game addiction in Bengaluru. The accused was identified as Shivakumar, a resident of Neriga village near Anekal town on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Shivakumar confessed to the Sarjapura police that he had hammered his 15-year-old brother Pranesh to death as he was upset over the latter taking his mobile and playing games all day.

--IANS

mka/svn