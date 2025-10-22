K'taka: Shivakumar urges BJP leaders to unite in pressurising Centre on major irrigation projects

Raichur (Karnataka), Oct 22 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday said that if BJP leaders truly care about the state and are committed to its causes, they should come together and put pressure on the Central government to implement key irrigation projects like the Upper Krishna, Mekedatu, and Mahadayi.

Speaking at a Congress workers’ meeting organised at Panchamukhi in Raichur district, Shivakumar, who is also the KPCC President, addressed the gathering on Wednesday.

“BJP leaders, I am ready to meet you at any time you decide. I have already pleaded nearly ten times before Union Ministers and the Prime Minister, yet no help has come. Even the Rs 5,300 crore announced in the Central budget has not been released. This shows that neither the BJP nor the Central government cares about farmers,” he said.

“We have implemented the five guarantees because the people gave us power. When the TB reservoir gates broke last year, the opposition criticized us. But within a week, we worked day and night to repair them. Now, orders have been issued to replace all the gates. I tried three times to meet the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister to discuss this issue, but he didn’t give us time. Because of silt deposits, 30 TMC of water is going to waste. We are making efforts to create alternative arrangements to utilize it, but Andhra Pradesh is not cooperating,” he said, expressing disappointment.

“Wherever Rahul Gandhi conducted the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress did not lose. Rahul Gandhi has given us such strength. Sonia Gandhi declined the Prime Minister’s post twice and said that economist Manmohan Singh should become PM for the sake of the country. Tell me, would any of you give up even a panchayat seat?” he asked.

“We thought about the lives of the poor and introduced five guarantees. The opposition said these schemes would bankrupt the government. But now states like Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh have copied our schemes. In Bihar, they are offering women Rs 10,000 at once. This shows they are replicating our guarantee models. Through this, we have empowered you to reach the people with confidence,” he told the workers.

“Through irrigation schemes, we are helping farmers by providing free electricity to their pump sets. For this, we are spending Rs 20,000 crore annually. We have spent Rs 53,000 crore on the guarantee schemes. Including all welfare programs across departments, our government is putting Rs 1 lakh crore into the hands of the people every year,” he said.

“Through these efforts, the government has strengthened you. It was the Congress government that brought bank nationalisation, the Food Security Act, midday meals for schoolchildren, pensions, and NREGA. Has the BJP ever introduced such schemes for the poor? If there is any government that works for the welfare of the poor, it is the Congress government.

“There should be no differences among party workers. You all must work in unity to strengthen the organisation. There should be no factions here. There is only one group — the Congress group. All of you must live like children of one mother," Shivakumar stated.

