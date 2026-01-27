K'taka sand mafia row: Big people from all parties involved, says HM after JD(S) MLA complains of being followed, threatened

Bengaluru, Jan 27 (IANS) In a concerning development, JD(S) MLA Karemma G. Nayak, representing the Devadurga constituency, stated on the floor of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly that sand mafia goons were following and threatening her. In response to her complaint, state Home Minister said that "big people from all parties were involved in sand mining."

Read More

Raising the issue during the Question Hour on Tuesday, MLA Karemma said the law-and-order situation in her constituency had deteriorated. “In broad daylight, a dialysis machine from a hospital was taken away and no one knows what happened to it later. I have been struggling to prevent illegal activities in my constituency, but it is becoming increasingly difficult. The written reply given by the Home Minister is based on police inputs and is not sufficient,” she said.

She alleged that sand mafia operations were rampant along the Krishna river, with illegal transportation of loose sand taking place fearlessly, creating an atmosphere of terror. “Women are afraid to step out of their homes even to attend nature’s call. When I contact authorities, they do not respond. The Home Minister’s reply claims a special team has been formed, but it is merely clicking photographs. Check posts do not even have CCTV cameras,” she alleged.

“When I go out to meet people and address their grievances, dozens of vehicles follow me. When I ask why they are following me, they threaten me, claiming they are ‘protecting’ me. I am a woman MLA. If such things are happening to me, what is the government doing?” she asked.

She further said that while loose sand was required, the tender process had not been completed, reflecting collusion among authorities. “Big hands are behind this. Money is being pocketed while the government gets nothing. Roads have been destroyed, and due to their poor condition, a bus overturned, killing the conductor and injuring small children,” she stated.

“I request immediate intervention. The reply given by the Home Minister is not appropriate. I have personally visited his residence and folded my hands requesting action. Instead, groups of people are being sent to my house to quarrel with me, blaming me for everything. What should I do?” she asked.

JD(S) floor leader C.B. Suresh Babu said there was no protection even for elected representatives, and questioned the safety of common citizens. “The loose sand mafia is out of control. Groups are creating ruckus in front of her residence. If a woman legislator is facing such a situation, it is deeply alarming,” he said.

Responding to the allegations, Home Minister G. Parameshwara said, “First, I assure MLA Karemma that she will not be troubled. I am here, and the police department will ensure her safety. I assure all legislators that protection will be provided. If there are lapses, I will initiate action.”

He said the sand mafia problem was not confined to Devadurga taluk alone. “The menace exists across the taluk. Action is being taken. The matter is handled by the Mines and Geology Department under the MMDR Act. A team comprising the Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner and police officials is formed. Once complaints are filed, the police will act,” he said.

“In Devadurga taluk alone, illegal sand mining is rampant. So far, 440 cases have been registered. Additionally, 34 cases related to matka have been booked. It cannot be said that the police are doing nothing. Task forces and special task forces have been formed, banks have been instructed to monitor financial transactions, and a separate Sand Task Force has been created. I will ensure they act effectively,” he added.

“In Raichur district, accused persons have been externed. In 2023, 19 proposals were sent and eight persons were externed. In 2024, 13 persons were externed, and in 2026, eight persons have been externed. This menace cannot be stopped in a single day. There will be no compromise, and action will continue,” he assured.

Senior JD(S) MLA G.T. Deve Gowda said, “She has been repeatedly targeted, and the issue must be treated seriously.”

MLA Karemma added that trucks were operating without registration numbers. “Tenders must be opened. This issue must be taken seriously,” she said.

“I will personally verify the matter and take appropriate action,” Parameshwara said.

Senior BJP MLA S. Suresh Kumar questioned the government, asking when illegal mafias were thriving in Raichur despite the presence of an SP and IGP, why a special drive could not be conducted to clean up the district.

Replying to this, Parameshwara said, “Suresh Kumar is a senior leader. I have not disclosed details about the big leaders involved in Raichur or under whose patronage this is happening. This is a serious menace involving big fish across all parties. I have given a restricted reply because it is an embarrassing situation.”

Suresh Kumar countered, saying that no one was above the law and that the government existed for the common people, not for protecting influential individuals.

Parameshwara assured the House that he would convene a meeting of local MLAs and take necessary action.

--IANS

mka/rad