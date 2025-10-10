K'taka: Row erupts over recitation of Quran at govt event, BJP performs Hindu rituals

Dharwad (Karnataka), Oct 10 (IANS) A fresh controversy has erupted on Friday in Karnataka over the recital of the Quran at a government programme in Dharwad city.

The Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has criticised the Congress-led government for allowing Quran recitation at a government event chaired by Karnataka Labour Minister Santosh Lad in the city.

In retaliation to recitation of Quran, the BJP leaders performed Hindu rituals.

The BJP workers gathered in front of the Deputy Commissioner's Office in Dharwad, where they recited Rudra mantras and the vachanas of Lord Basavanna.

They also conducted a 'havan', a Hindu fire ritual involving offerings into the sacred fire to purify the environment and invoke positive energy.

It has been alleged that the Quran recitation was carried out during a felicitation programme held after the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Hubballi Electricity Supply Company (Hescom) project.

However, Congress Corporator Mangala Gowri and her son Nagaraj Gowri, who organised the programme, said that it was not a government event.

The Congress leaders, rejecting the allegation, said that the Quran recitation took place only during the felicitation programme, which was a private event organised by them.

According to them, the official government programme was limited solely to the foundation stone-laying ceremony.

Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly and BJP MLA Arvind Bellad, speaking to the media, after the event, said, "It is very important that ruling parties treat all religions and people equally. But Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led Congress government and its Ministers think their only job, their only religion and practice, is to woo Muslims and minorities to satisfy them."

"They (Congress) forget all protocol and the oath they took in the presence of the Governor. They forget that their responsibility is to take care of all people. At the programme held at Siddarudha Mutt, which is a Sanatan mutt, Minister Santosh Lad and other Congress dignitaries on the dais made a Mullah recite a prayer from the Quran on stage," Bellad alleged.

"It's a Hindu mutt, and there is no place for the Quran there. Their minds are so clouded with the obsession of wooing Muslims that they forget where they are and what they are supposed to do. The spell of Mullahs is very strong on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Congress party," he added.

"In order to break that spell, to declutter their minds from the influence of Mullahs, and to pray to the gods and goddesses to give the ruling Chief Minister good thoughts and ideas, we started this programme. We began with the recital of Rudra mantras and Basaveshwara vachanas, followed by a havan and other religious rituals," he said.

"We wish and pray that Siddaramaiah and his Ministers start treating everyone equally and stop pandering to Muslims. We have already written to the Chief Secretary about the protocol violation that occurred. I am confident the Chief Secretary will take action against the concerned officer," MLA Bellad added.

--IANS

mka/khz