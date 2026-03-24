K’taka: Oppn slam state govt for Rs 10 crore aid to Wayanad landslide victims ​

Bengaluru, March 24 (IANS) The Congress-led Karnataka government’s decision to allocate an additional Rs 10 crore to victims of Kerala’s Wayanad landslide tragedy has sparked political controversy, with the BJP and JD(S) launching sharp attacks on the move on Tuesday.​

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Bengaluru South MP and BJP Yuva Morcha National President Tejasvi Surya criticised the state government, questioning its “sense of dignity and accountability.”​

On X, Surya said, “Is there any sense of dignity or accountability left in a Congress government that is accused of draining the lifeblood of Kannadigas to fund political interests in another state? This is the question being raised by people across Karnataka.”​

He pointed to issues within the state, stating that Karnataka is facing a drinking water crisis, poor road conditions, and farmer distress due to mounting debt. ​

“Despite this, what moral right does the government have to spend crores of rupees of Kannadigas’ money for what is being termed as an election gimmick in Kerala?” he asked.​

“If this is not a betrayal of Kannadigas, then what is? Answer this,” he said, addressing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.​

The BJP Karnataka unit also accused the Congress government of financial mismanagement and misplaced priorities. ​

In a strongly worded statement, the party alleged that the government has failed to pay salaries to guest teachers, Anganwadi workers and Neeragantis, while sanctioning Rs 10 crore for landslide victims in Wayanad.​

The party further alleged that the funds were being diverted to the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, represented by Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, to appease the Congress high command. ​

It urged the state government to instead clear contractors' pending dues and provide compensation to farmers affected by unseasonal rains.​

Echoing similar concerns, the Janata Dal (Secular) said that while lakhs of people in Karnataka are struggling for basic shelter, the government appears more focused on rehabilitation efforts in Wayanad.​

The opposition parties questioned the rationale behind allocating public funds outside the state, alleging that the move was politically motivated. They accused the Congress leadership of prioritising electoral considerations over the welfare of Karnataka’s citizens.​

The BJP further criticised what it described as “high command-driven” governance and termed the decision a betrayal of Kannadigas. ​

It also pointed out that the state government had allocated Rs 10 crore to Wayanad last year as well, alleging that the move was repeated to please the party leadership.​

In 2024, the Karnataka government had earlier granted Rs 10 crore for the construction of houses for 100 families affected by the landslide in Wayanad. ​

The Congress government has yet to respond in detail to the allegations.​

--IANS

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