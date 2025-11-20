K'taka leadership change: High command said nothing nor discussed in CLP meeting, says Parameshwara

Bengaluru, Nov 20 (IANS) Commenting on the talks of leadership change following the Congress-led government in Karnataka completing two-and-a-half years' term, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said on Thursday that the Congress High Command has said nothing about the leadership change in the state nor was it discussed in the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting.

Speaking to the reporters in Bengaluru, Parameshwara made the statement.

Responding to a query on the Cabinet reshuffle in Karnataka, he said: "Any decision must be taken by the Congress High Command. Decisions related to Cabinet reshuffle or any other matter have to be made by them. They are aware that it has been two-and-a-half years."

The State Home Minister added, "There is no need to attach any special importance to the two-and-a-half-year mark. No one in our High Command has spoken about leadership change."

"If we simply say things on our own, does that give them importance? Only when the High Command clearly speaks about it, does it carry weight. The High Command has not mentioned Cabinet reshuffle, change of Chief Minister, or anything else," Parameshwara said.

"If the High Command says something, we will listen. Since they haven't said anything, there is no need to give importance to any such speculation. They have not said anything, nor was it discussed in the Legislature Party meeting," he clarified.

"In the two-and-a-half years of the Congress-led Karnataka government, we have fulfilled the promises we made to the public as a priority," Parameshwara said.

He added that the guarantee schemes have been implemented in Karnataka on priority.

"Going forward, we must try to correct unnecessary expenditures in financial matters," he said.

"The Central government has given us less money than what it is supposed to. Our share of GST has been reduced. Funds for projects undertaken in collaboration with the Centre are not being released on time," he added.

"A substantial amount of the Jal Jeevan Mission funds is still pending. They claim that drinking water is being supplied to every household across the country, but its financial burden is being borne by the state government," Parameshwara said.

"The Chief Minister is an experienced Finance Minister -- he is presenting the budget for the 17th time. After discussing all these issues, some decisions need to be taken regarding the state's finances," he added.

Parameshwara is a senior Dalit leader in the Congress.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's supporters earlier had said that in case of a leadership change, senior Congress leader Parameshwara should become the Chief Minister of Karnataka.

