K'taka introduces grading system for Class 10 third language; scraps pass-fail system

Bengaluru, March 27 (IANS) In a move aimed at reducing academic pressure on SSLC students in the state, School Education and Literacy Minister S. Madhu Bangarappa on Friday announced a series of significant reforms.

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Addressing a press conference after the conclusion of the Assembly session, the minister said that the ‘third language’ in SSLC examinations will henceforth be brought under a grading system.

Addressing reporters, Minister Madhu Bangarappa clarified: “Until now, out of the total 625 marks, 100 marks were allotted to the third language. Going forward, there will be no pass or fail system for the third language. This means that marks obtained in the third language will not be counted towards the final result. Instead, students will be awarded grades such as A, B, C, or D.”

He added that this rule will apply to all third languages offered in the curriculum, including Hindi, Sanskrit, Tulu, Marathi, and Arabic. An official order in this regard will be issued shortly.

The minister also announced the introduction of Moral Science for students. From the current academic year, free Moral Science textbooks will be provided by the government. He said this initiative is aimed at shaping responsible citizens.

On the issue of social media usage among students, Bangarappa said a proposal to restrict access to social media platforms for children below the age of 16 was discussed in the Assembly and received widespread support. He emphasised that the issue cannot be addressed by the government alone and urged parents to take greater responsibility in monitoring their children’s mobile phone usage.

“Our government’s primary objective is to strengthen government schools, maintain transparency, and relieve students from exam pressure. In this direction, we have introduced a system of conducting three annual examinations, allowing students to retain their best scores,” the minister said, outlining the department’s achievements and future goals.

He further stated that a significant proposal to restrict the use of social media platforms for children below the age of 16, keeping in mind students’ mental health and future, was discussed in the Assembly and received support from all sides. He reiterated that this issue cannot be addressed by the government alone and again urged parents to take greater responsibility in monitoring their children’s mobile phone usage.

Reiterating the government’s approach, Minister Madhu Bangarappa said: “Our government’s primary objective is to strengthen government schools, maintain transparency, and relieve students from exam pressure. In this direction, we have introduced a system of conducting three annual examinations, allowing students to retain their best scores.”

--IANS

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