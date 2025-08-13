K'taka Hindu activist murder: BJP, JD-S delegation meets Guv; demands NIA probe, compensation (Ld)

Bengaluru, Aug 13 (IANS) A delegation of Karnataka BJP and JD-S leaders met Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday and submitted a memorandum demanding that the murder of Hindu activist Gavisiddappa Nayak from Koppal district should be investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The delegation was led by State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra, Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka, and JD-S floor leader and MLA C.B. Suresh Babu.

Speaking to the media, former Minister B. Sriramulu said that the people of Bidar, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Ballari, and Koppal districts are secular and love everyone.

He criticised that ever since this (Congress) guarantee government came to power in the state, the poor and pro-Hindu activists have been living in a situation where there is no guarantee for their lives.

"In light of this murder, the Chief Minister, who is responsible for the Intelligence Department, should resign," he demanded.

He alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is accountable for the failure of the Intelligence department and asked whether the current Congress-led state government is sleeping.

He charged that Siddaramaiah is doing nothing except trying to save the Chief Minister's post.

Sriramulu also said that whenever a Hindu activist is murdered, the Home Minister G. Parameshwara responds with vague statements such as, "I don't know, I have no information, this should not have happened."

He asked what exactly the Home Minister is doing and accused the state government of fostering hatred in their region.

Sriramulu asked whether they intend to kill all Hindu activists across Karnataka.

The Karnataka BJP raised the Koppal Hindu activist murder case in the Assembly on Wednesday and demanded that the probe be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The party also urged the state government to provide Rs 50 lakh as compensation to the deceased's family.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour, State BJP President Vijayendra said, "In Koppal, on August 3, a brutal murder took place. Gavisiddappa Nayaka, a Hindu activist belonging to the Valmiki community, was hacked to death. The reason for the murder was that Gavisiddappa was in a relationship with a girl from another religion. At about 7:30 p.m., one Syed attacked him with a machete and killed him brutally."

"This has become national news. The important fact is that the accused killer had made Instagram posts showing machetes, created reels, and uploaded them before committing the murder. The police department failed to take precautionary measures, which resulted in this brutal incident," he added.

He said that after the murder, the Valmiki Mahasabha and all Hindu organisations held protests and observed a bandh, and it was only after a bandh was called and the case got highlighted that the police swung into action and arrested two or three persons in the case.

The BJP leader added that Gavisiddappa hailed from a poor family and his father Ningappa lodged a complaint.

"We are making two demands. The deceased hailed from a poor family. His father is a daily wage labourer and has three daughters. It is impossible for him to run the family. I urge the government to provide compensation. Earlier, in the Mohammad Fazil murder case reported from Mangaluru, the state government had given his family Rs 25 lakh in compensation," he said.

"Considering the poor background of the deceased's family, the state government must provide at least Rs 50 lakh in compensation. The family should also be given two acres of land, and one family member should be provided with a government job," he demanded.

"Importantly, this is a serious case. The murder was carried out in a manner similar to the killing of Mangaluru Hindu activist Suhas Shetty. I urge that this case be handed over to the NIA, because no one in the state has faith in the police department. The state must take this matter seriously and hand it over to the NIA," BJP leader Vijayendra said.

Former Deputy Chief Minister and BJP MLA C.N. Ashwath Narayan said the state government had no shame as the killer was arrested three days after the incident.

"Is this government dead or functioning?" he asked.

Koppal District In-charge Minister Shivaraj Tangadgi said that he had visited the deceased's residence and that action had been initiated in the case.

BJP legislators stood up in the Assembly and criticised the Congress-led government for its handling of the case.

Speaker U.T. Khader intervened and advised BJP leaders to bring up the matter under other provisions if they wanted a discussion in the House.

He said that during the Zero Hour, members can make statements but cannot hold discussions.

He also added that the state government would respond to the issue later.

