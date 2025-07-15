K'taka HC asks state to share Bengaluru stampede report with KSCA, RCB and DNA

Bengaluru, July 15 (IANS) The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday asked the state government to share the Bengaulru stampede report with Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and DNA Entertainment Networks.

The bench, headed by Acting Chief Justice V. Kameshwar Rao and Justice C. M. Joshi, directed the state government to provide the report, along with translations, to the abovementioned firms junking the state government's justification for withholding the report.

The bench observed that the case does not fall under the categories of public interest, national security, or private rights. It noted that the sealed cover contains only the government's version of the status report.

Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty had earlier requested the court to keep the report in a sealed cover for a limited period. He argued that the status report should remain confidential until the magisterial and judicial commission inquiry reports are received, as its contents could potentially influence those findings.

However, Amicus Curiae S. Susheela opposed the request, stating that there had already been considerable delay and questioned the legal basis for withholding the report from the public without any valid justification.

She further emphasised, "Our justice system does not support the state's decision to delay disclosure by 10-15 days; it must be transparent."

She also pointed out that since only the court and the state had access to the report, the principles of proportionality, reasonableness, and public confidentiality must be carefully considered.

The bench held that there was no valid ground to wait for the findings of the magisterial or judicial commissions, adding that the retired High Court judge and the All India Service Officer heading the inquiries would not be influenced by the government’s report.

The court concluded that sharing the sealed report with the respondents would help them assist the court in understanding the facts and provide them with a fair opportunity to present the sequence of events that led to the stampede.

