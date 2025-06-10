K'taka govt to update caste census data; resurvey date to be announced by CM Siddaramaiah soon

Bengaluru, June 10 (IANS) The Congress-led government in Karnataka has announced its decision to update its caste census report by conducting a resurvey within a stipulated period, the date for which would be announced by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah after a Cabinet discussion.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who is also the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President, made the statement while speaking to the media on Tuesday in New Delhi after a meeting with AICC leaders.

"It has been decided to resolve the discord that has arisen regarding the caste census and the confusion surrounding community statistics. Everyone will be given another opportunity to submit their information through house-to-house surveys and online. This process will be conducted transparently," said Dy CM Shivakumar.

He stated, "On Tuesday, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, AICC General Secretaries K.C. Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala called me and the Chief Minister, and we discussed party organisation, state politics, and the recent stampede tragedy."

"Regarding the caste census, we had decided to make a final decision in the Cabinet meeting scheduled for June 12. MPs, MLAs, and various organisations have discussed this matter with our high command.

"Given the dissent from some organisations and communities regarding this caste census, the high command has guided us to provide a fair opportunity to everyone. It has been decided that no one should be left out of this caste census; everyone should be included. They have instructed the Chief Minister to ensure there is no discord," Shivakumar informed.

"The Karnataka government is committed to social justice. Many communities have raised concerns about the statistics in the caste census, and it has been decided to provide an opportunity for everyone to clarify this. The public should fairly declare which community they belong to. Everyone should utilise this opportunity. Community leaders and seers should cooperate with this," Shivakumar appealed.

"For the past two months, we have been conducting a census for Scheduled Castes regarding internal reservation. Since this process will be lengthy, we will discuss and decide in the Cabinet. We will take everyone into confidence and provide justice to all. There is no need for any anxiety in this. Through our efforts, the doubts regarding the caste census will be rectified. Our state's residents, wherever they are, will be given an opportunity to provide information online about this," Shivakumar clarified.

When asked if the stampede incident was discussed, he said, "This matter was discussed. Our party takes this tragedy seriously. We have provided complete information to the high command about the incident and explained the facts."

When asked if a Cabinet reshuffling was discussed, he stated, "There was no discussion on that matter."

CM Siddaramaiah earlier, reacting to the media in New Delhi confirmed that the high command had discussed conducting a resurvey regarding the caste census within the stipulated time period. He further clarified that there was no discussion regarding a Cabinet reshuffle.

The Congress National General Secretary K.C. Venugopal addressing the media stated, “On the caste census issue, the Congress party believes that whatever the Karnataka government has done on the caste census has to be agreed upon in principle. However, we noted that there are some apprehensions among some sections of people regarding the counting during the caste census and that the census which was conducted by the Government of Karnataka 10 years ago, has outdated data.”

"We have suggested to the CM to do a re-enumeration process within a stipulated time, like 60 or 70 days, whatever the CM and the government are considering. Do a re-enumeration of these numbers. This is what we have decided on the caste census," he stated.

--IANS

mka/rad