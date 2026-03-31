K’taka govt to ensure uninterrupted power to Intel Bengaluru campus​

Bengaluru, March 31 (IANS) The Karnataka Energy Department has initiated a series of measures to ensure reliable and uninterrupted power supply to Intel’s SRR4 campus in Bengaluru, following a high-level review meeting chaired by Additional Chief Secretary (Energy) Gaurav Gupta, stated an official release on Tuesday.​

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The SRR4 campus, a key part of Intel India’s research and development and engineering operations, plays a critical role in the company’s global activities. ​

It is among Intel’s largest research and development hubs outside the United States and supports core functions including chip design, software and platform development, data centre and cloud technologies, validation and testing, as well as artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.​

During the meeting, officials from Intel’s Bengaluru office flagged intermittent power disruptions and highlighted their current reliance on grid power supplemented by gas and diesel backup systems. ​

While overall supply has remained stable, the issues prompted a detailed review to further strengthen power reliability.​

Emphasising a sustainable and long-term approach, Gupta said grid power should serve as the primary base load, with gas and diesel used only as secondary or emergency sources. ​

He noted that nearly 50 per cent of the state’s grid power is generated from green energy, underlining Karnataka’s commitment to sustainability.​

A set of immediate, short-term, medium-term, and long-term measures was agreed upon during the meeting. ​

These include the augmentation of 2 MVA power within 24 hours by Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM), a short-term plan to lay an 800-metre cable from Global Tech Park within 15 days, and a medium-term upgrade involving a 220 kV underground cable by Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) from Hagadur to Exora, to be completed within 45 days.​

In the long term, Intel will establish a dedicated 66 kV substation within its campus to enhance reliability. KPTCL officials also indicated that the current supply is from a single 66 kV source, and efforts are underway to add an additional source in the coming months.​

On the gas supply front, the Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) clarified that there are no restrictions on supply and that availability is being managed through a mix of pooled and spot gas. The need for improved coordination among all stakeholders was also highlighted.​

Intel’s SRR4 campus, a 6,20,000-square-foot greenfield smart building completed in 2018, is notable for its advanced construction technology, including a “One Story High Technology” approach that significantly reduced construction time.​

The meeting concluded with a clear roadmap and coordinated action plan among agencies to ensure that power supply to the campus remains stable, resilient, and future-ready.​

--IANS

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