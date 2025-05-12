K’taka govt releases app & portal to ensure transparency in seat selection for professional courses

Bengaluru, May 12 (IANS) The Karnataka government on Monday launched a college portal, KEA mobile app and KEA Chatbot for the aspirants of the Common Entrance Test (CET) to ensure transparency in the selection of candidates for professional courses.

Minister for Higher Education M.C. Sudhakar has released the app, portal and chatbot launched by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) in a programme organised at the Bengaluru Higher Education Council.

After the launch, Minister Sudhakar took to X: “Innovative initiatives by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) — Launch of College Portal, KEA mobile app, and KEA Chatbot. The seat selection process for professional courses for the academic year 2025–26 is to become even more transparent. Students are encouraged to download the app and make use of its benefits.”

With the launch of the new app and the portal, the candidates aspiring to take up the CET now have the option to submit their application through the mobile app. Earlier, the candidates encountered issues while submitting their applications from the cyber centres. Due to many technical issues, the eligible candidates many times even missed the seats.

Considering all this, the KEA has come up with the new app and portals. The candidates can access all information regarding the issues they face, complete information about the colleges, fees, hostel fees and details of facilities available.

The candidates will also get information on the syllabus. The candidates can submit applications to UG-CET, PG-CET and Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET).

The CET is a state-level exam conducted for admissions into various professional courses like engineering, medical, and agricultural programmes.

Earlier, Minister Sudhakar had unveiled a simplified and mobile-friendly CET application process, designed to benefit candidates from rural areas. This upgraded system allows applicants to complete their submissions using mobile phones, eliminating the need to visit cyber centres.

Sudhakar had also announced a ‘one-time registration’ system for recruitment exams. This innovative approach was designed to enable candidates to register once and reuse their credentials for subsequent exams, streamlining the application process and reducing repetitive paperwork.’

This year’s CET examination sparked major controversy in Karnataka after students were asked to remove their sacred threads before entering the exam halls. The Congress-led government in Karnataka issued an apology over the incident and suspended the staff responsible at the exam centres.

