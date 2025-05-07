K’taka govt orders special prayers in temples to celebrate Operation Sindoor's success

Bengaluru, May 7 (IANS) The Karnataka government has issued orders to conduct special prayers in temples across the state to celebrate the success of Operation Sindoor.

Minister for Transport and Muzrai, Ramalinga Reddy, said on Wednesday in Bengaluru that he has directed temples across the state to hold special prayers to celebrate the success of Operation Sindoor.

The Commissioner of Hindu Religious Institutions and the Endowment Department has issued a circular in this regard. The circular states, “The Indian armed forces have successfully carried out attacks on terrorist camps under the name Operation Sindoor to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack.”

Minister Ramalinga Reddy also conveyed his appreciation to the Indian armed forces. Commending the soldiers for the strikes, the circular orders that special prayers be held in the name of Indian soldiers, praying for the strength and well-being of the Indian Army, in all temples under the Muzrai Department in Karnataka.

The circular further states that the Minister’s directions must be followed strictly and without fail.

Minister Reddy said, “We have always taken pride in the Indian armed forces. Similar operations were carried out during the tenures of former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru. The Indian Army has also fought wars against China.”

He added that such an operation should have been carried out during the Pulwama attack in 2019, which resulted in the death of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

Special arrangements have been made for prayers for the well-being and strength of the Indian Army. These will be held at the historic Gavi Gangadhareshwara Temple in Bengaluru between 8.30 a.m. and 9 a.m., and at the famous Banashankari Temple in Bengaluru between 10.30 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Sumathi, the mother of Manjunath Rao, a businessman from Shivamogga, who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, responded to the development, stating: “We don’t want innocent people to die, and families should not suffer. Those who create unrest without reason should not be spared. They must be dealt with firmly to ensure our country remains safe and prosperous.”

She added, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken an appropriate decision. Anything done in haste goes to waste. We take so much time even for small decisions, so taking time to strike Pakistan was right. The central government acted at the correct time.”

“They should not attack Indians without cause. My son is gone and will not return. Let other parents' children remain safe, let them visit Kashmir and return safely. The Pahalgam incident must not be repeated. No family should go through the pain we endured,” Sumathi stated.

--IANS

mka/dan