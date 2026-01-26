K'taka Governor calls for strengthening democracy, federalism in R-Day address

Bengaluru, Jan 26 (IANS) The Governor of Karnataka, Thaawarchand Gehlot, on Monday called for strengthening democratic values, social justice and federalism, while highlighting the state government’s welfare, development and law-and-order initiatives, in his address to the people on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day in Bengaluru.

Extending Republic Day greetings, the Governor said January 26 marked a decisive moment in India’s history when colonial rule and monarchy were replaced by a democratic system, with the Constitution coming into force to guarantee social, economic and political justice, equality and liberty to all citizens. He paid tribute to freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the country's Independence.

The Governor emphasised the importance of federalism, noting that the Constitution envisages a strong Union built on strong states. He said preserving the federal structure and constitutional institutions is a collective responsibility.

Quoting Dr B.R. Ambedkar, Gehlot said the success of the Constitution depends on the people and their representatives. He called upon citizens to elect representatives who uphold constitutional values and to strengthen democracy through dialogue and accountability.

The Governor said the strength of the Republic lies in unity in diversity and commitment to constitutional values, and called for collective efforts to build a secure, harmonious and prosperous Karnataka and India.

Referring to Dr B.R. Ambedkar’s vision, Gehlot said political democracy must be complemented by social and economic democracy rooted in liberty, equality and fraternity.

He noted that the Karnataka government has treated these constitutional principles as priorities by addressing regional imbalances, giving representation to neglected sections in government recruitment and implementing recommendations of various commissions.

The Governor said the state is spending Rs 1.12 lakh crore annually on public welfare, and more than Rs 1.13 lakh crore has been disbursed so far under the guarantee schemes. Citing studies, he said the schemes have increased purchasing power, strengthened women’s financial independence and contributed to stable consumer price indices.

He also noted that surveys indicate Bengaluru ranks first in the country in women’s safety.

According to Family Survey data, he said, 1.37 crore families received direct financial benefits during 2024-25 through various government schemes, with benefits being transferred directly to beneficiaries’ bank accounts by eliminating intermediaries.

The Governor said the guarantee schemes, based on the concept of Universal Basic Income, have positively impacted women’s lives by supporting education, healthcare, nutrition and livelihood activities. He highlighted the introduction of 12 days of paid menstrual leave annually for women workers as a progressive step.

Gehlot said the government has prioritised employment generation and infrastructure development, allocating Rs 83,200 crore for capital expenditure in the 2025-26 Budget. Projects worth about Rs 1.5 lakh crore are underway in Bengaluru, while the state is also focusing on attracting investments in sectors such as semiconductors, aerospace, communication equipment and quantum technology.

On revenue administration, the Governor said over 80 per cent of long-pending cases in revenue courts have been disposed of, revenue courts have been digitised, and more than 91,000 podis (Podi is a document of bifurcation of land with old and new survey numbers among the joint owners) have been completed.

He added that 4,050 unrecorded villages have been declared revenue villages and over 1.11 lakh beneficiaries have been issued title deeds.

Highlighting education initiatives, Gehlot said Karnataka is emerging as a major education hub, with LKG and UKG classes being introduced in government schools and about 8.5 lakh students studying in residential schools and hostels. He also referred to special programmes for Kalyana Karnataka and the emphasis on skill-based education through new GTTCs, polytechnic colleges and skill parks.

In the health sector, the Governor said Karnataka has the highest number of primary health centres, hospitals and medical colleges in the country in proportion to its population, and is developing multiple cities as health hubs. He said new initiatives have been launched for doorstep health check-ups and to eliminate malnutrition, while strict action is being taken against food adulteration.

Gehlot said strong law and order has helped Karnataka attract foreign investment, and cited the India Justice Report 2025, which ranked the state first in justice delivery. He noted steps taken to curb drug trafficking, strengthen cyber policing, prevent atrocities against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, and improve police infrastructure.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah participated in the Republic Day celebrations held at the Manekshaw Parade Ground. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Political Secretary Naseer Ahmed, Legislative Council Chief Whip Saleem Ahmed, Legislative Council member Govindaraju, Chief Secretary to the government Shalini Rajneesh, and several other dignitaries were present at the event.

