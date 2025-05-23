K'taka gang-rape case: Accused hold roadshow after release on bail

Haveri (Karnataka), May 23 (IANS) In a shocking development, seven accused in the 2024 Hangal gang-rape case, after getting bail, took out a roadshow and engaged in celebrations. A disturbing video of the celebrations came to light on Friday, raising serious concerns.

The seven accused were jailed in connection with an alleged gang-rape case involving a 26-year-old married woman in January 2024.

The police department stated that it has taken cognisance of the incident and is initiating legal action. A case has been registered for unlawful assembly and rash driving.

The accused persons are Aftab Chandan A. Katti, Madar Saab Mandaakki, Samiulla Lalanavar, Mohammad Sadiq Agasimani, Shoib Mulla, Tausip Choti, and Riyaz Savikeri.

The court granted them bail after the victim failed to identify the accused during court proceedings on Tuesday.

The accused, who had been held at the Haveri sub-jail, were welcomed by friends and supporters upon their release. The video shows them heading towards their native places on bikes and in cars, celebrating openly.

They are seen flashing victory signs, raising slogans, and shouting in joy while moving in a convoy. Others can be seen recording the celebrations on video while riding.

The police have decided to open rowdy sheets against the accused for their celebratory conduct. Authorities also confirmed that they will appeal in court to seek cancellation of the conditional bail granted in the gang-rape case.

Karnataka Police had submitted the charge sheet in the sensational Hangal gang-rape case allegedly committed by moral vigilantes reported from Hangal town in Haveri district. The incident was reported on January 8, 2024.

The victim of moral policing had released a video on January 11, 2024 in which she had said that she was repeatedly raped by vigilantes in Haveri district of Karnataka.

The homemaker was dragged out of a hotel after being seen with a person from another religion and beaten up in Hangal town on January 8.

The victim, who belonged to the minority community, stated that when she was at the hotel, a gang of five to six men barged inside, questioned her and forcibly took her away on their bikes.

They took her to an isolated place and assaulted her brutally and later all of them raped her. They asked her to get into a car and the driver also raped her.

Her ordeal did not end here. She was taken to two to three other places and gang-raped. The accused later took her to the national highway, where she boarded a bus.

“I want them to be punished,” she demanded in the video in an appeal to the police.

The victim's husband also appeared before the media and stated that his wife was gang-raped by the vigilantes.

“They kidnapped and inhumanely attacked my wife. She revealed this brutality to a family member. She had not told me,” he had stated.

The state government had come under pressure as the BJP had launched a series of attacks on the Congress government and charged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's government was trying to silence the victim and hush up the case.

The Karnataka BJP unit had staged a massive protest in Haveri led by Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka and former CM Basavaraj Bommai, and demanded that the probe be handed over to a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

--IANS

mka/dpb