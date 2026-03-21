K’taka: Four-year-old killed in Bengaluru road accident ​

Bengaluru, Mar 21 (IANS) In a tragic incident in Bengaluru North taluk, a four-year-old girl was killed in a road accident after a speeding canter vehicle hit her on Saturday. ​

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Her mother and younger sibling escaped unhurt.​

The accident occurred at Hanumanthegowdanapalya near Nelamangala town on the outskirts of Bengaluru, when a speeding canter lorry allegedly ran over the child in front of her mother.​

The deceased has been identified as Nishika, the elder daughter of Rajendra and Lavanya. ​

According to police, Lavanya was walking to the Anjaneya Swamy temple in Gollahalli with her children after celebrating Ugadi.​

She was carrying her younger child in her arms and holding Nishika’s hand as they headed for darshan.​

Police said the accident took place when a canter lorry, reportedly driven at high speed on a narrow road, hit the child due to the driver’s negligence.

While the vehicle approached the mother and the children, Lavanya and the younger child managed to escape unhurt. Nishika, however, died on the spot.​

Following the incident, angry locals gathered at the spot, vandalised the lorry by smashing its windows, and thrashed the driver before handing him over to the police.​

A case has been registered at the Madanayakanahalli Police Station. The police have taken the driver and the vehicle into custody and launched further investigation.​

It may be recalled that two children, including a toddler, were killed in Bengaluru on February 11 after a school bus rammed a scooter. Nagana Gowda, a constable, was riding the scooter when the accident took place.​

The incident was caught on CCTV, showing the constable waiting at an intersection when the bus hit him and ran over the children. The mishap near the police quarters in Thanisandra claimed the lives of two-year-old Varsha and a four-year-old child.​

On February 16, a two-year-old boy was killed after a speeding car rammed into a stationary scooter in the K.R. Pura locality. The child, who fell onto the road due to the impact, was reportedly run over by the same vehicle.​

The victim, Trishan, a resident of Yelahanka, was travelling with his relative, Vijayalaxmi, and her son, Badri. ​

The incident occurred at 6.10 p.m. on the Kittaganur-Maragindanahalli main road. The family was heading towards the Shiva temple in Maragondanahalli when the speeding car crashed into the scooter.​

--IANS

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