K'taka eases Class 1 age rule by 60 days; plans regulations for LKG, UKG

Bengaluru, March 26 (IANS) Karnataka Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa on Thursday announced a 60-day relaxation in the minimum age requirement for admission to Class 1 for the 2026–27 academic year, responding to concerns raised by parents across the state.

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Speaking in the Assembly, the Minister said that several representations had been received from parents, particularly mothers, seeking flexibility in the six-year age rule for Class 1 admissions. “Parents are panicked and have been approaching us with requests for relaxation. I want to assure them that under the Karnataka Education Act, 1993, Chapter 3, Section 20, a 60-day exemption has been provided,” he said.

He clarified that the relaxation would be applicable for admissions in the 2026–27 academic year and that necessary technical corrections would be made in the relevant documents to implement the decision.

The Minister also acknowledged ongoing issues surrounding admissions to Lower Kindergarten (LKG) and Upper Kindergarten (UKG), noting that these classes are currently not regulated under a clear legal framework. “There is confusion regarding LKG and UKG admissions. To address this, we will bring in a new legislation to regulate them and remove ambiguity,” he said.

Appealing to parents, Bangarappa urged them not to panic and assured that the two-month relaxation would apply to LKG, UKG, and Class 1 admissions. He added that the proposed legislation would help streamline the admission process and bring clarity to early childhood education.

Deputy Leader of the Opposition Arvind Bellad welcomed the move and said the issue had been repeatedly raised by both legislators and parents. He suggested that the government amend its circular to ensure the relaxation remains in effect until a new policy is formally introduced. “This can be resolved once and for all with a clear directive that remains valid until the next circular is issued,” Bellad said.

Responding to the suggestion, Bangarappa said he agreed with the proposal. He noted that while similar relaxations had been granted earlier, the absence of regulation for LKG and UKG often led parents to admit their children to private schools, creating further inconsistencies.

“I have discussed the matter with my officials this morning. Parents need not worry or run from place to place. We will bring the legislation soon, and it will also cover LKG and UKG admissions,” the Minister said.

The announcement is expected to provide immediate relief to parents while the government works towards a more comprehensive policy framework for early education admissions in the state.

--IANS

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