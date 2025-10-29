K'taka Dy CM Shivakumar hits out at BJP, says they have no concern for Bengaluru's development

Bengaluru, Oct 29 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, on Wednesday, hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that the "latter have no concerns regarding the development in Bengaluru and questioned the previous BJP government while they were in power in the state".

The Deputy Chief Minister said, "The BJP leaders have no concern for Bengaluru's development. What did they do for the city's development when they were in power?"

Shivakumar is also the current Bengaluru Development Minister.

Responding to media queries at the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office in Bengaluru, the Deputy Chief Minister made this remark while addressing various issues.

When asked about BJP MP Tejasvi Surya's statement opposing the Tunnel Road Project in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said, "I am not a technical expert, and neither is he (Tejasvi Surya). That is why there is a separate team of technical experts for this purpose. He is suggesting that a suburban rail project should be taken up -- let it be done, there's nothing wrong with that."

"But the necessary funds must be provided by the Central government. Our own leader, Union Minister V. Somanna is a Union Minister; he should extend his support and get the funds sanctioned. They (BJP) can do whatever they want, even hold protests -- who has stopped them? Apart from Tejasvi Surya and Opposition leader in State Assembly R. Ashoka, no other BJP leader is even speaking on such issues," he remarked.

When asked if the Tunnel Road Project in Bengaluru would collapse like the Steel Bridge project, he responded, "We are doing our job. People are seeing our commitment and are supporting our efforts. We are confident that our project will be implemented."

Regarding the so-called "November Revolution", discussions about a change in the Chief Minister's post, and the demand for a Dalit Chief Minister in Karnataka, Shivakumar said, "I appeal to everyone not to tire themselves out by speaking unnecessarily on such matters."

When asked whether Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would visit Karnataka on November 20 to lay the foundation stone for the new Congress office, he said, "The date has not yet been finalised. I have made a request. The documents related to the land for constructing the party office are being prepared. The Congress high command has asked for a report on which Ministers, MPs, and district Congress presidents have shown interest in the project and who have not. I am preparing that report and will send it to them. After that, they will decide the date."

Speaking about the meeting held at the KPCC office regarding the selection of candidates for the upcoming Legislative Council elections, Shivakumar said, "There are about five to six aspirants for tickets from each of the Graduates' and Teachers' constituencies. The candidates will be finalised within the next eight to 10 days. In the next meeting, we will hold discussions with party MLAs and district in-charge Ministers to gather their opinions before making the final decision," Shivakumar added.

