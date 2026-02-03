K’taka: Congress MLC regrets remark on PM Modi as BJP disrupts Legislative Council​

Bengaluru, Feb 3 (IANS) Karnataka BJP legislators on Tuesday staged a protest in the Legislative Council over remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, disrupting the House's proceedings.

Following the uproar and repeated appeals by Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s Political Secretary and Congress MLC Naseer Ahmad expressed regret over his remarks.

​On Monday, Congress MLC Naseer Ahmad had referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “desh drohi” (anti-national) in the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during the discussion on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address to the joint session.​

High drama unfolded throughout the morning session on Tuesday as BJP members gathered in the well of the House as soon as proceedings began and raised slogans against Naseer Ahmad.

BJP MLC C.T. Ravi stated, “No Indian tongue will speak about the Prime Minister in this manner. Such a tongue must belong to Pakistan. If it were an Indian tongue, it would not have spoken like this. Only a Pakistani tongue can speak against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mr. Chairman, there is a need to find out whose tongue this is.”​

Chairman Basavaraj Horatti responded by stating that BJP leaders should be aware that there is no provision in the rules to raise slogans in the well of the House.​

Replying to this, C.T. Ravi questioned whether there was any provision to make statements against the Prime Minister at one’s whims and fancies. He further stated that only foul mouths could make such remarks.​

Chairman Horatti intervened and asked Leader of the Opposition Chalavadi Narayanaswamy to control C.T. Ravi. He directly warned Ravi that he was going overboard and should know his limits.​

Ravi, however, asked whether remarks made against the Prime Minister in the presence of the Chief Minister should be tolerated.​

Responding to Ravi’s “Pakistan’s tongue” remark, Naseer Ahmad said, “We are born and brought up here in Karnataka. We can also give it in writing. Suspend Ravi as well.”​

Chairman Horatti stated that he had earlier warned Naseer Ahmad against making statements against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the House. “Mr. Naseer Ahmad, it is the opinion of the House that you have insulted the Prime Minister. You should tender an unconditional apology and end the matter. Otherwise, the proceedings of the House will continue to be disrupted, and I will make my decision,” he said.​

Naseer Ahmad responded that when he spoke the previous day, the Chair should have examined the source of the provocation. He added that one member had stated there was nothing beyond Prime Minister Modi and alleged that industries were shutting down.​

BJP members objected and demanded to know whether Naseer Ahmad was tendering an apology.​

Chairman Horatti asked Naseer Ahmad to tender an apology in the interest of the House and advised him not to make a speech.​

Naseer Ahmad again stated that workers were losing jobs in the country, drawing fresh objections from BJP members.​

MLC Saleem Ahmad stated that Naseer Ahmad had made the remarks in anger after hearing claims that there was nothing in the country without Prime Minister Narendra Modi and added that escalating the issue further was not appropriate.​

Chairman Horatti reminded Naseer Ahmad of his earlier warnings and said that tendering an apology would not diminish him. He stated that no explanation was required and urged him to apologise.​

Naseer Ahmad maintained that BJP members had referred to them as “Pakistan’s tongues” and questioned whether they were from Pakistan, demanding that action be taken against Ravi as well.​

Chairman Horatti asked him to submit a complaint and once again asked whether he would tender an apology for his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.​

Naseer Ahmad stated that he was pained and said that only Mahatma Gandhi was a “Vishwa Guru”, adding that he was hurt by claims projecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “Vishwa Guru”.​

Leader of the Opposition Chalavadi Narayanaswamy stated that Naseer Ahmad did not deserve to be the Political Secretary to the Chief Minister and demanded that he be removed from the House.​

As chaos prevailed, Chairman Horatti adjourned the House and convened a meeting with leaders of both parties. After the meeting, Naseer Ahmad said in the House, “I was provoked and made the statement. If anyone has been hurt by my remarks, I regret it.”​

