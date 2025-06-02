K’taka: Congress MLC files complaint against BJP leader on Pakistan remarks

Bengaluru, June 2 (IANS) A delegation of Karnataka Congress MLCs, led by Legislative Council Chief Whip Saleem Ahmad, has met with Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti on Monday to submit a complaint against BJP MLC N. Ravikumar.

The complaint concerns Ravikumar's controversial remarks against Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Taranum, and the delegation has demanded disciplinary action.

The delegation insisted that, in addition to legal action, the Council Chairman should formally condemn the remarks and initiate disciplinary action against Ravikumar, by provisions applicable to public representatives. They stressed that civil servants in the state should not have to discharge their duties under fear, and that appropriate action must be taken to ensure Karnataka remains a fortress of secular and inclusive principles.

The petition stated, "The delegation expresses deep concern and condemns the statement made by BJP MLC Ravikumar on the occasion of the politically motivated 'Kalaburagi Chalo' protest on May 24."

It further quoted Ravikumar as saying, "The office of the Deputy Commissioner in Kalaburagi has lost its liberty. The DC madam is also listening to them. I don’t understand whether the DC has come from Pakistan or she is an IAS officer from here."

The petition alleged that this speech by a people's representative, made on a public platform, is an insult to civil servants, communal, and defamatory. It accused Ravikumar of abusing Fouzia Taranum with a communal background, intentionally bringing up her national and religious identities.

The petition charged that this is not merely an insult to an officer but a direct attack on secular principles, equality, and Constitutional principles. It described the statement as highly provocative and an assault on her dignity, noting that Fouzia Taranum is a respected officer who received honours from the President of India for her service.

Furthermore, the petition alleged that BJP MLC Ravikumar violated Articles 14, 15, 21, and 51A (e) and (J) of the Constitution. It also claimed that Ravikumar's insinuation that Fouzia Taranum is connected with a foreign nation amounts to criminal defamation under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

The petition concluded that this statement is intended to provoke and disturb public peace and order, clearly falling under the category of hate speech.

The petition also highlighted that the Karnataka police have booked a criminal case against MLC Ravikumar under Sections 197 (insulting public servants), 224 (intentional insult with an objective to provoke breach of peace), 299 (use of words intended to hurt religious feelings), 302 (statements leading to public unrest), 351 (to instil fear among public servants), and 353 (forceful prevention of public servants from discharging their duties or using criminal force).

Additionally, the delegation demanded initiation of action against the Opposition Leader in the Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, for issuing humiliating statements against Minister for RDPR, IT and BT, Priyank Kharge.

--IANS

mka/dan