K'taka Congress crisis: Yathindra reiterates 'no leadership change' stand, denies tussle for CM post (Ld)

Belagavi, Dec 11 (IANS) The leadership tussle in Karnataka deepened after Congress MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah, son of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, defended his earlier controversial remark that the high command had ruled out any change in the state leadership. He maintained that he had already conveyed whatever needed to be conveyed.

The statement has gained significance as the issue has taken a serious turn following Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar’s demand for clarification from the Chief Minister. CM Siddaramaiah has consistently maintained that he will abide by the high command’s decision regarding any leadership change.

Speaking to reporters in Belagavi on Thursday, Yathindra, responding to criticism that his remarks had triggered controversy and caused embarrassment to the party, said: “Whatever needed to be conveyed, I have already said. I cannot issue clarifications repeatedly.”

When asked about Deputy CM Shivakumar seeking clarification from his father, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, over comments on the Chief Minister’s post, Yathindra said, “I won’t react to anyone’s statements. I can only make a statement once; do I have to repeat it again?”

The development is expected to further intensify the leadership debate within the party. Shivakumar is widely seen as a strong contender for the Chief Minister’s post.

Earlier, speaking to reporters in Belagavi on Thursday, Yathindra, reacting to questions on the possibility of a leadership change, said, “There is no tussle for the CM’s post. I have already told you. Now everything is clear. The high command has clearly said that, as of now, there will be no changes in leadership.”

Responding to this, Shivakumar remarked: “I think the CM will reply to him.”

Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh, a close associate of the Chief Minister, said: “Siddaramaiah will act as per the instructions of the high command. No decision has been made regarding a leadership change. We will follow what the CM says. Whatever the CM and the high command say, we will abide by it.”

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Iqbal Hussain, a staunch supporter of Deputy CM Shivakumar, said: “If we talk about leadership, they issue a notice. Our high command is powerful, not weak. There is discipline in the Congress party. We are committed to that discipline. No one can override the high command.”

“If we speak, it becomes outrageous; if he (the CM’s son) speaks, it becomes magic. He should understand the circumstances before commenting. We should all know our positions,” he said.

The recent tensions began after Yathindra said on Monday that those predicting a change in the Chief Minister’s post were “dreaming”. He said the Congress high command had already made it clear that there would be no change in the state’s leadership.

Yathindra said: “Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has said he is an aspirant for the CM’s post. In response, the high command has clarified that this is not the appropriate time and also made it clear that there will be no change in the Chief Minister.”

He added: “The matter ends there. Hence, there is no tussle anymore. Opposition parties are unnecessarily spreading rumours and creating perceptions.”

The infighting within the Congress in Karnataka widened after Yathindra Siddaramaiah reiterated that he stands by his controversial statement that the high command did not entertain Shivakumar’s claim to becoming Chief Minister and that his father would complete the full term.

Speaking to reporters at Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi, Yathindra had said: "I am committed to my words. I have conveyed whatever I had to convey. I will not react to those statements any further. There is nothing more to say now. I cannot keep responding to every reaction. Let anyone say whatever they want."

