K'taka Congress crisis: Shivakumar distances himself from Delhi mobilisation talks

Bengaluru, Feb 27 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar on Friday appealed to party legislators not to travel to Delhi on his behalf and asserted that there was no question of any show of strength amid ongoing speculation over a leadership tussle in the state unit.

Read More

His remarks assume significance as some of his loyalists have been urging the party high command to intervene in the matter and reportedly seeking an opportunity for him in the state’s top post.

Responding to queries from the media at a private hotel and later at the Gayatri Vihar premises in Palace Grounds here, Shivakumar said, “I request that no one should go to Delhi on my behalf. If you have your own issues, if you aspire to become a minister, or if you want any position or responsibility, you may go and present your request. But no one should go for my sake.”

When asked about reports that over 40 MLAs had gathered under the pretext of Congress MLA H. C. Balakrishna’s birthday celebration and whether it amounted to a show of strength, he said, “There is no show of strength. Some people go abroad for rest or study, some go to Delhi, and others attend dinner meetings. These are their personal matters and have nothing to do with the party.”

On statements by some MLAs suggesting that he should become Chief Minister, Shivakumar said he was not aware of such remarks. “None of them have spoken to me about it. Some people have aspirations. Newcomers naturally aspire to become ministers.

“Leaders like me, Home Minister G. Parameshwara, Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs H. K. Patil, Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa, and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah have become seniors now. We became ministers at a young age, and now newcomers are expressing their desire to become ministers. Let us see. I will bring this matter to the attention of the party leadership in Delhi,” he said.

Asked about the Cabinet’s decision regarding recruitment to various posts, Shivakumar said that although the government had introduced new reservation provisions, it had decided to fill 56,000 posts in the first phase under the old reservation system in compliance with a 2022 court order.

“We had promised employment to the youth, and we will fulfil that promise. More than one lakh posts need to be filled. If all recruitments are carried out at once, some people may miss opportunities, so the process will be undertaken in phases. We will respect the court’s directions and utilise the legal provisions to fill the posts. A total of 2.84 lakh vacant posts will be filled in phases,” he said.

On the possibility of drinking water shortages during summer, Shivakumar said the Cabinet had approved the Cauvery Phase VI drinking water project. “Keeping Bengaluru’s future growth in mind, this project is being implemented at a cost of Rs 7,000 crore. Assistance from the JICA agency is being sought. After I became a minister, approval was given to supply 6 TMC of Cauvery water to Bengaluru,” he added.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Ajay Singh, commenting on the dinner meeting organised by a section of ruling party MLAs, said such gatherings were not unusual.

“Dinner meetings have been held since earlier times. We organise dinner meetings and other gatherings regularly. If 20 people come together and demand clarity, it reflects their opinion. In a democracy, opinions matter. MLA Balakrishna has also stated that they will abide by the decision of the high command,” he said.

He added that instead of dwelling on leadership issues, legislators should focus on securing between Rs 25 crore and Rs 50 crore for development works in their constituencies.

Ajay Singh is the son of former Chief Minister late N. Dharam Singh.

--IANS

mka/pgh