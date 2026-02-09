K’taka Congress crisis escalates with fresh call for Shivakumar as CM

Bengaluru, Feb 9 (IANS) The Karnataka Congress crisis is taking a serious turn, with Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar’s loyalist MLA Iqbal Hussain directly urging Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to give Shivakumar an opportunity.

“You speak of equality and socialism; this is the time to put that ideology into practice,” MLA Iqbal Hussain said.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Monday, Hussain said, “What we are asking is that our leader should also be given an opportunity. You, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, always talk about socialism and equality and speak about social justice. I am a small leader in the Congress party, and I urge you to put your principles into practice.”

He said this aspiration is shared by many MLAs and is being conveyed within inner-party circles, adding that unnecessary confusion should not be created.

“We have asked for an opportunity. Around 80 to 90 MLAs together have conveyed our wish to see Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar as the Chief Minister during this term. Let us fight the upcoming elections under the leadership of both Shivakumar and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah,” Hussain said.

He further stated, “We aspire for the Congress-led government to return to power in the state. In this phase, you, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, have held the CM’s post for 7.5 years. In your first term, you were in power for five years, and this time you have successfully completed 2.5 years. You have governed well.”

Meanwhile, senior Congress MLA and another Shivakumar loyalist, H.C. Balakrishna, referring to a statement by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra that his father would remain Chief Minister for the full term, said such remarks would not prevent leadership changes if they are bound to happen.

“Just because the Chief Minister’s son Yathindra made a statement, the changes that are bound to happen will not stop. When a decision is taken, the matter will be settled,” Balakrishna said.

He further stated that Yathindra should refrain from making confusing statements, as confusion is being created within the party.

“There should be action against those issuing statements on the leadership issue. The high command should intervene and put an end to this matter. Local body elections are approaching, and when we visit our constituencies, people are questioning the leadership change,” he said.

Balakrishna demanded that the party high command issue a clear message and direct party leaders to abide by its decision.

“Yathindra is an MLC and a senior politician. He should think before making statements. The party is being embarrassed, and I request leaders not to harm the party,” he added.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar is travelling to Delhi on Tuesday, a visit that has sparked curiosity amid the leadership tussle.

Shivakumar is officially visiting Delhi to attend a meeting chaired by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra regarding the Assam Assembly elections. He has been appointed senior AICC observer for Assam.

However, sources said Shivakumar is skipping the budget preparation meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and prioritising the Delhi meeting to signal his displeasure over Siddaramaiah presenting the budget, and over his contention that he should have been given an opportunity to become Chief Minister.

