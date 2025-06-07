K’taka Cong MLA says stampede an accident; Minister compares it to Pahalgam attack

Bengaluru, June 6 (IANS) Karnataka Congress MLA Belur Gopalakrishna on Saturday termed the Chinnaswamy stampede which claimed 11 lives, an accident and further urged Opposition parties not to politicise the tragedy, even as Minister for Education Madhu Bangarappa rejected the demand for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's resignation stating, "Who will ask for resignations regarding the Pahalgam attack?"

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Saturday, MLA Belur stated, "The BJP is politicising the stampede incident by pretending to stand with the families of the victims. How many were killed in the Prayagraj tragedy in Uttar Pradesh? If Prime Minister Narendra Modi resigns, our party will also call for a resignation here. No one should indulge in stirring up emotions."

"This incident should not have happened, yet it occurred. Police officers have been suspended, and the Political Secretary of the Chief Minister has been relieved of his position. The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister are handling the issue well. All these incidents are accidental. We are also in pain, and confusion should not be created," MLA Belur asserted.

"The compensation of Rs 10 lakh is not sufficient. It should be raised to at least Rs 50 lakh. I will appeal to the government in this regard. The BJP is engaging in politics. How many died during the Maha Kumbh Mela crush?" he questioned.

MLA Belur also attacked Union Minister for Large and Heavy Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy for demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

"You (Kumaraswamy) say anything. You should be ashamed. During the violence following the death of Kannada cinema legend Dr. Rajkumar, I witnessed how police shot down four persons. You were the CM then; did you resign?" he asked.

He added that such a large turnout of the crowd was unexpected on June 4 during victory celebrations.

Meanwhile, Minister for Education Madhu Bangarappa, commenting on the demand for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's resignation, asked, "Who will ask for resignations regarding the Pahalgam attack?"

"Suitable action has been initiated for the stampede tragedy, and no one who is guilty will be spared," he added.

He further reiterated, "Who tendered resignation after Operation Sindoor? What action was taken for lapses? US President Donald Trump has stated that India and Pakistan are common friends. Now, are you happy? But, we stand with our Prime Minister. The Chief Minister here is doing everything possible."

Minister Madhu concluded by stating, "The BJP is indulged in criticism and attacks CM Siddaramaiah, Dy CM D.K. Shivakumar, and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. The BJP objects to Rahul Gandhi holding a copy of the Constitution; is it fair?"

