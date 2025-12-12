K'taka Cong infighting: Hard work by Shivakumar will yield results, says legislator Iqbal Hussain

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 12 (IANS) Despite repeated appeals by the party leadership to refrain from issuing statements on the ongoing leadership issue in Karnataka, Congress leaders have continued to comment on the matter.

Congress MLA from Ramanagara, Iqbal Hussain, a staunch supporter of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, said on Friday that the hard work which Deputy CM Shivakumar has put in for the Congress will yield results.

Speaking to the media in Belagavi, MLA Hussain also added that this would happen soon after the Assembly session concludes.

His remarks have gained significance amid rumours of a possible leadership change within the ruling Congress government after the Winter session of the Assembly.

Responding to claims from the Siddaramaiah camp that Shivakumar does not enjoy the support of MLAs, Iqbal Hussain said "The numbers do not matter; what matters is the directive of the Congress High Command. Around 50–60 Congress MLAs had gathered for a dinner. If Shivakumar invites, all 224 MLAs will attend. Everyone is close to him, and all are his friends. The High Command's decision must be accepted by all."

Another MLA, Ramesh Bandi Siddegowda, from the Srirangapattana constituency in Mandya district, said: "The friends from Belagavi had invited them for dinner, and they went. It is the High Command that will decide on the leadership issue, and there is no number game involved," he added, questioning whether attending a dinner should be seen as something wrong.

Yeshwanthpur BJP MLA S.T. Somashekar, who is currently aligned with the Congress and has publicly declared Shivakumar as his "godfather", remarked: "Why shouldn't D.K. Shivakumar become the Chief Minister? Has he not built the party? Has he not worked hard? He is only asking for what he deserves. The Congress High Command will take a decision after the session ends."

Meanwhile, Congress MLA from Magadi, H.C. Balakrishna, launched a direct attack on the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, saying that he does not have even minimum common sense.

Responding to Yathindra's claim that the Congress High Command has clarified there will be no change in leadership in Karnataka and that it has rejected Shivakumar's request, Balakrishna expressed displeasure over the notice issued to him for speaking on the leadership issue, saying it appears there is one set of rules for senior party leaders and another for junior leaders.

Commenting on the strong rumours of organisation of dinner meeting to show off his strength against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President Shivakumar said, "I am not displaying any strength, nor do I need to."

The Deputy CM said, "No one needs to come behind me, and no one should speak on my behalf. I, including the Chief Minister, and all 140 MLAs belong to one group -- the Congress group. Do not create room for any groupism."

