K’taka: Confident group chairman CJ Roy shoots self at office during IT raid (Lead)

Bengaluru, Jan 30 (IANS) Confident Group Founder and Chairman C.J. Roy allegedly shot himself dead at his office in Bengaluru on Friday. The cause behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that Roy shot himself during an IT raid on his office. However, the police stated that it is a matter of investigation.

The incident occurred at his property on Longford Road in Bengaluru, which falls under the Ashoknagar police station limits.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh, after visiting the scene of the crime, stated, “A case has been registered today within the limits of Ashoknagar police station. Prima facie, it appears that industrialist C.J. Roy has shot himself. The body has been shifted to Narayana Hospital in HSR Layout. The SOCO team, ballistic experts, and other officials have arrived at the scene and are investigating.”

“The incident took place at around 3.15 pm. We are attempting to contact the Income Tax officers, who are currently not present at the spot. Our team will communicate with them. According to initial reports, IT questioning had been taking place at the premises for the past three days, including today. Roy was questioned today. What exactly transpired during the questioning will be investigated,” the Police Commissioner stated.

When asked whether the police would register a case of suicide or add charges of abetment to suicide, Commissioner Singh stated that the matter would be examined. “Charges will be framed based on the complaint. Ballistic experts will ascertain details regarding the weapon,” he said.

On whether IT officials were present at the time of the shooting, Commissioner Singh said it was a matter of investigation and would be looked into.

“The IT team arrived from Kerala. At present, limited details are available. Our immediate focus is on the crime and gathering all relevant information,” he added.

The Police Commissioner further said the police are trying to contact the family members of the deceased, adding that they are currently not in the country and are expected to arrive in Bengaluru later tonight.

“The company’s director has filed a complaint in this regard, and a case is being registered based on that complaint. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of self-shooting. However, it is a matter of investigation, and we will probe all aspects,” he said.

Police sources stated that Roy shot himself in the chest at his first-floor office chamber. The probe revealed that he was alone in his chamber at the time. After hearing the gunshot, IT officials rushed into the chamber and shifted him to the hospital.

Police further stated that during the IT raids, after about an hour of questioning, Roy was asked to submit certain documents. After providing one set of records, the IT officers sought additional documents. Roy then went to his chamber and allegedly shot himself in the chest.

The IT officers conducting the raids were questioned by the police, and their details were collected. The pistol allegedly used by Roy has been taken into custody. Police are examining CCTV footage from the premises. After preliminary questioning, IT officers were allowed to leave the scene.

Preliminary investigations revealed that hundreds of employees were present in the office building at the time of the incident. Police are also verifying whether Roy sent any messages or left behind a suicide note.

Police are further examining the circumstances under which Roy was shifted to a hospital located on the outskirts of the city, despite several hospitals being closer to his office.

Roy is survived by his wife, a son, and a daughter. He hailed from Kochi in Kerala and was brought up in Bengaluru, where he built his career. Roy was passionate about luxury cars and reportedly owned multiple high-end vehicles, including Rolls-Royce, Lamborghini, and Bugatti models. He was known for his affection for the Kannada language and his support for local cultural events.

The Confident Group is one of the prominent real estate companies in the country. Police stated that the IT Department sleuths arrived in two vehicles and raided Roy's office. Roy, who came to office afterwards at noon, has taken this extreme step - shot himself in the chest.

According to police, Roy’s family owns multiple business ventures, and he was facing several cases. The exact reason for the suicide is still under investigation. Senior police officers rushed to the spot and have taken up further investigation.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Roy may have taken the extreme step following repeated raids by the Income Tax Department. IT officials also conducted raids on his properties in Bengaluru on Friday. The police stated that the exact cause will be ascertained after recording the statements by the family members and completion of preliminary investigations.

Roy was known for his accessibility and for sharing his success story with youngsters through public interactions and reality shows. He was also very active on social media.

Founded 19 years ago, the Confident Group is a conglomerate with multiple business activities spread across India, the UAE, and the USA. The company is involved in designing and delivering several well-regarded real estate projects in Bengaluru, Kerala, and Dubai.

Roy was also known for helping poor students and for providing lavish gifts to winners of reality shows. More details regarding the incident are awaited. The body has been kept at Narayana Hospital in Anekal in the outskirts of the city.

