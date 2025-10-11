K'taka CM's grandson shares pics with Rahul Gandhi; rumours of political debut emerge

Bengaluru, Oct 11 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's grandson Dhawan Rakesh shared pictures with the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on social media on Saturday, prompting rumours of his political entry.

Dhawan Rakesh shared seven pictures on social media platform Instagram which show him handing over a bouquet to LoP Rahul Gandhi and interacting with him.

Dhawan Rakesh is also seen in pictures with the AICC National General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar, Minister Byrathi Suresh and other dignitaries.

Captioning the photos, Dhawan Rakesh stated on Instagram, "On August 8th, I had the chance to meet Sri Rahul Gandhi Ji, our Leader of Opposition. This was only possible as my grandfather recognized how much I respect and want to meet leaders who try to stay honest in a space that rarely rewards honesty."

"Politics has always been part of the background for me, but meeting someone who’s faced constant pushback and still chooses to stand for what he believes in, was different. In the brief conversation, I told him I look up to him and that as a student and future lawyer, I want to join him for that message," he stated.

"We should all stay a little more wary and look up to leaders who lead with transparency. Just as Rahul Gandhi engages openly with the public and media, we should be open to dialogue too. I’ll always welcome that," Dhawan Rakesh stated.

Dhawan Rakesh is the son of CM Siddaramaiah's eldest son late Rakesh Siddaramaiah, who was managing all affairs at the ground level for his father.

Rakesh Siddaramaiah tragically passed away on July 30, 2016, at the age of 39. He died due to multiple organ failure at Antwerp University Hospital in Brussels, Belgium, where he had been undergoing treatment for a pancreatic ailment.

Rakesh had been on a personal trip to Europe since July 21, 2016, and had attended the Tomorrowland music festival in Belgium. He was admitted to the hospital after developing sudden health complications. Upon learning of his son's condition, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, along with his wife Parvathi and younger son Yathindra, who is a doctor, travelled to Brussels to be by his side.

Rakesh was survived by his wife and two children. At the time of his death, he was reportedly considering a political career and was expected to contest elections from his father's Varuna constituency

--IANS

mka/rad