K'taka CM should get resignation of Housing Minister, says BJP MLC Ravi

Bengaluru, June 24 (IANS) BJP MLC C.T. Ravi on Tuesday urged Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to get the resignation of Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan after a Congress MLA alleged graft in housing allotment.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru on Tuesday, MLC C.T. Ravi said, “He says he will call Congress MLA B.R. Patil and talk to him, call Minister H.K. Patil, call Congress MLA Raju Kage. If that’s the case, are all of them disillusioned?”

The Congress MLA, who is also the Deputy Chairman of State Policy and Planning Commission, B.R. Patil had alleged rampant corruption in housing allotments in the state and stood by his statement.

MLA Raju Kage had warned that he would tender his resignation as work orders were not issued for development projects for over two years.

Minister for Law H. K. Patil had written a letter to the CM on apathy over illegal mining cases, urging that the lost wealth to be recovered.

C.T. Ravi stated, “This is not just about corruption — this is about looting the houses meant for the poor. Calling these leaders for discussion should not be a cover-up."

"If you (CM Siddaramaiah) truly believe in integrity and justice for the poor, then you must seek the resignation of Housing Minister Zameer Khan and order an investigation by a sitting judge through a judicial committee,” he demanded

C.T. Ravi further claimed, “There is no Congress without corruption, and no corruption without Congress. Congress and corruption are two sides of the same coin. There’s no need for any scan to detect Congress' corruption — it is visible to the naked eye."

He added that even without the statement made by Congress MLA B.R. Patil, the situation is evident to everyone. Citing businessman Mohandas Pai’s remarks, he said that builders in Bengaluru are suffering, and based on their experience, they’ve spoken out.

“Today, to get a plan approved, one must pay Rs 100 per square foot as bribe. For land use conversion, one must pay Rs 25 lakh per acre. The government is accepting bribes for everything,” C.T. Ravi alleged.

“In the Minority Welfare Department, one receives grants only after paying bribes. And that’s just the advance. Separate bribes must be paid to get bills cleared, to obtain NOCs, and to start the work,” C.T. Ravi claimed.

When asked about several Congress MLAs reportedly complaining that even foundation stones can’t be laid or drains constructed in their constituencies, Ravi responded, “This is the inner frustration of most legislators. Some express it openly, some do not — but many legislators feel this way. If this is the plight of ruling party MLAs, imagine the situation of Opposition MLAs.”

