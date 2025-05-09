K'taka Cabinet congratulates Armed Forces for efficiently countering Pak aggression

Bengaluru, May 9 (IANS) The Congress-led Karnataka government has congratulated the Indian armed forces for effectively countering Pakistan's aggression and misadventures through Operation Sindoor during a Cabinet meeting held on Friday.

Addressing the media after the Cabinet meeting at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs H.K. Patil said: “In today’s Cabinet meeting, we discussed the dastardly act committed by Pakistan. Appropriate measures have been taken against them, and the Indian armed forces have responded effectively and successfully. In this regard, our cabinet has extended its congratulations to the Indian Army.”

“All 140 crore people of the country have unitedly hailed the armed forces for punishing Pakistan, which created this war-like situation. The cabinet has expressed gratitude to our soldiers," he said.

The Cabinet has also decided to take up the caste census report for discussion next week.

“The State Backward Classes Commission report, known as the socio-educational (caste census) survey, was submitted on February 29, 2024. The cabinet continued discussion on the report. Several opinions have been submitted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and more are expected,” Patil said.

He added that the Backward Classes Welfare Minister had provided additional information to the Chief Minister, and a decision has been made to discuss the caste census report matter in detail next week.

The Cabinet also decided to dismiss Dr. G.S. Balakrishna, a gynaecologist, from government service following the confirmation of corruption charges against him.

Earlier, he had been placed on compulsory leave. In the incident, which occurred on March 14, 2023, in Chikkamagaluru, a pregnant woman named Kalpana gave birth, and Dr. Balakrishna illegally sold the new-born to a woman named Premalatha.

He also created fake documents to show that the baby was born to Premalatha, Patil stated.

“The charges against Dr. Balakrishna have been proven, and the Cabinet has decided to dismiss him from the government service,” Patil stated.

Under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, the Cabinet also decided to provide 4 per cent reservation in promotions in Group ‘B’ and Group ‘A’ junior grade government jobs to individuals with evident physical disabilities.

As per the direction of the National Green Tribunal, the government has decided to fund 75 per cent of the Rs 75.67 crore required for the comprehensive development of Bellandur Lake in Bengaluru. The remaining 25 per cent will be raised from independent sources, Patil said.

Additionally, the Cabinet granted administrative approval for a project to lift water from the Arkavathy River near Ganalu village to fill 46 tanks in Ramanagar district. The project will cost Rs 110 crore.

The cabinet also decided to release 45 prison inmates serving life sentences ahead of their term, and to release three other convicts after obtaining consent from the Union Home Ministry, Patil announced.

