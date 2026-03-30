K'taka bypolls: Vijayendra says no Congress move can stop BJP win

Bagalkot (Karnataka), March 30 (IANS) Karnataka unit BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra on Monday expressed confidence that voters will bless the party and ensure the victory of candidate Veeranna Charantimath, regardless of who camps in the constituency, including the Chief Minister.

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Responding to media queries, he said that no strategy or conspiracy of the Congress would succeed. He added that support for the BJP is increasing among voters in the Bagalkot Assembly constituency. Party workers are enthusiastic, and the BJP candidate has been campaigning from 7 a.m. “The atmosphere is in favour of the BJP,” he said.

He further stated that Bagalkot is the district that gave political rebirth to the Chief Minister, but it has been completely neglected by both the Chief Minister and the Congress party. “Whatever speeches they make here, people understand the ground reality. Veeranna Charantimath will win by a huge margin,” he said in response to another question.

It may be noted that CM Siddaramaiah contested from the Badami seat in Bagalkot district in the 2018 election and won with a narrow margin against the BJP. He also contested from the Chamundeshwari seat in his native Mysuru district, where he suffered a defeat.

Accusing the Congress of attempting to misuse power through money and muscle power, he said the party is trying to intimidate voters. “However, aware voters here have decided to ensure the BJP’s victory,” he added.

“I have been working in the BJP for the past 20 years. I have served as Bengaluru City Yuva Morcha secretary, later as state Yuva Morcha general secretary, and as state vice-president. Now, the party leadership has entrusted me with this responsibility. Organisational work is not child’s play; I am doing it sincerely. People are observing the dynastic politics of the Congress,” he said.

Replying to a question on BJP’s expelled leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal’s campaign, he said Charantimath is a people-friendly leader who has not created enemies. “Even Congress leaders want Charantimath to win. When Congress members themselves wish for his victory, there is nothing wrong if others also support him,” he remarked.

He claimed that in Bagalkot and Davanagere South, Congress members are indirectly supporting the BJP. “We welcome support from anyone who works for the BJP candidate’s victory,” he said.

“Let the election results come. Minister for Large and Medium Industries M.B. Patil will then understand how many doors are there in the Congress and how many in the BJP,” he added.

Criticising the state government, Vijayendra said that even now, foundation stone ceremonies are being held for projects initiated during the previous BJP government, and no new development funds have been allocated.

He alleged that, for the first time in the state’s history, salaries of police personnel and officers are being delayed by up to a month, though they should be paid on the first of every month.

He also pointed out that guest lecturers at Kuvempu University in Shivamogga have not been paid for two months, and similar situations exist in other universities. “The Chief Minister claims to have presented 17 budgets. We have repeatedly demanded a white paper on the state’s financial condition,” he said.

As part of the Bagalkot Assembly by-election, Vijayendra conducted an election campaign in the constituency on Monday through a padyatra (foot march). He sought votes in favour of the party’s candidate, Veeranna Charantimath.

Former Deputy Chief Minister and MP Govind Karjol, party candidate Veeranna Charantimath, district president Shantagouda, MLA Basavaraj Mattimood, senior party leader P.H. Poojar, several other leaders, and a large number of party workers participated enthusiastically in the campaign.

--IANS

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