K'taka bypolls: BJP challenges CM Siddaramaiah to debate injustice to SC, ST, OBC & minorities by Cong govt

Bagalkot (Karnataka), March 31 (IANS) Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and the Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, on Tuesday, challenged Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to a public debate, saying that he would retire from politics if Siddaramaiah provides satisfactory answers to his questions regarding injustices done to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, backward classes, and minorities in the state.

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Speaking to the media at the BJP district office here, Narayanaswamy said that if Siddaramaiah fails to give proper answers, he too should concede defeat and retire from politics.

He alleged that the Congress-led state government led by Siddaramaiah has made the state completely devoid of development.

"The entire world is praising India, but they alone call it 'Surrender Modi'," Narayanaswamy said, asking whether they (Congress leaders) feel no shame.

"Where has he (PM Modi) surrendered? Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a strong and capable leader who can handle crises effectively," he added.

Narayanaswamy also said that if Congress were ruling the country today, India would have ended up in a situation like Pakistan, begging for survival.

He asked whether the state government's guarantee schemes would be stopped if Congress loses in Bagalkot and Davanagere South Assembly constituencies.

"Will you stop the guarantees only in these two Assembly constituencies or across the entire state?" he asked, accusing the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Congress leaders of indulging in intimidation politics.

He alleged that Siddaramaiah has camped in the region for five days out of fear of defeat and concerns over the stability of the state government, as well as apprehensions that Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar might become Chief Minister if they lose.

He also accused the state government of misusing the administrative machinery in both Assembly constituencies, including deploying teachers and officials from various departments for political purposes, as reported in the media.

Narayanaswamy said that despite assurances, the state government has not increased the salaries or improved facilities for anganwadi workers, ASHA workers, and paramedical staff, who continue to protest.

"On one hand there are announcements, and on the other hand exploitation," he said, criticising the state government's approach towards SCs and STs.

He alleged that out of Rs 42,000 crore allocated under the Scheduled Caste Sub Plan and Tribal Sub-Plan schemes, Rs 21,000 crore was diverted to other departments, Rs 14,000 crore was used for guarantee schemes, and only Rs 7,000 crore was spent on social welfare.

"The rest is bogus, false, and deceptive," Narayanaswamy claimed.

He also criticised the state government for using these funds for events like the Constitution Day and Democracy Day.

He also alleged that of the Rs 500 crore announced for SC/ST corporations, even Rs 200 crore has not been released, leaving Dalits distressed due to lack of funding for asset creation.

He said that in Davanagere South Assembly constituency, power is concentrated in a single household and that minorities and Dalits have resolved to defeat the Congress in both the Assembly constituencies of Bagalkot and Davanagere South.

Narayanaswamy also alleged that due to an empty treasury, the state government has not filled 2.84 lakh posts, and claimed that nearly four lakh positions are actually vacant.

He criticised the state government for not giving priority to education and healthcare and accused it of causing divisions within communities even in matters of internal reservation.

He concluded by saying that the BJP has always stood by Dalits and respects B.R. Ambedkar.

--IANS

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