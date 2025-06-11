K'taka BJP welcomes ED action in tribal Board case

Bengaluru, June 11 (IANS) Karnataka BJP has welcomed the raids by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on four Congress MLAs and an MP in connection with the alleged irregularities in the Maharshi Valmiki Tribal Welfare Board in Ballary district and Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media at the BJP state office, Jagannath Bhavan, in Bengaluru, senior BJP leader and former minister B. Sriramulu stated, "Today's ED raids are going to make many leaders' masks fall. We need to find out which great leader is behind this scam.”

“They have swallowed the incentive money for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students, scholarship funds, Ganga Kalyana scheme money, and funds meant for schemes for the poor," B. Sriramulu alleged.

B. Sriramulu expressed confidence that following the ED raids, the people will teach a fitting lesson to those who misappropriated funds.

“They have looted funds meant for our community children and people,” he reiterated.

He said, "Perhaps they became MPs and MLAs today using that very money. But the people of this land are watching everything. They will teach them a fitting lesson."

He stated that the ED was raiding the houses of MP Tukaram from Ballari district, MLAs Na. Ra. Bharath Reddy, Srinivas, and Kampli Ganesh.

"These leaders used to talk as if they were very honest. They used to talk in a way that implied that all they do is virtuous deeds. Many people thought they were honest and would act according to their words," he added.

"Under the leadership of State President B.Y. Vijayendra, party leaders, and workers, we had undertaken a padayatra against the corruption in the Maharshi Valmiki Development Corporation. We had demanded former minister B. Nagendra's resignation. Upon our insistence, he resigned from that position and went to jail," he informed.

During the investigation, the Board staffer, P. Chandrasekaran, committed suicide after writing a death note.

"In that death note, he very clearly stated that a powerful minister was involved. He also mentioned which officials were involved. The BJP has been fighting against the Valmiki scam till today," he stated.

"Even after questioning where the transferred money went, the government is unable to answer. This government claims to be on the side of Scheduled Caste and Tribe people, but the Congress government did not work to save those children," Sriramulu claimed.

He questioned, "Governments may come and go. But ministers and public representatives should have the wisdom on how to conduct themselves. If they swallow government money, are they fit to be called politicians?"

OBC Morcha State General Secretary Somashekar, BJP leaders M.D. Lakshminarayan, and Venkatesh were also present at the office.

--IANS

mka/rad