K'taka BJP warns of launching protest against fertiliser shortage

Bengaluru, July 26 (IANS) Responding to the issue of shortage of fertilisers, especially urea in the state at the crucial juncture of farming activity following good rains, the Karnataka BJP has warned that it would launch protest against the unpreparedness of the Congress led government in the state and its futile attempt to blame Centre regarding the supply of fertilizers.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra stated, "On Friday, CM Siddaramaiah has written a letter to Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilisers, J.P. Nadda, regarding shortage of urea. I want to ask CM, this time, the monsoon has started between 20 to 25 days. The meteorological department has also given early predictions. But, since there was no preparation from the Minister for Agriculture and the state government, the farmers have started agitation across the state."

In Bidar, Kalaburagi, Gadag, Koppal, and Davanagere districts, farmers have come to the streets and are protesting. Siddaramaiha claims there is a shortage and the Centre is not cooperating. The CM is trying to blame the Central government, Vijayendra stated.

By July end, the Centre has sent 8.73 metric tonnes of fertilisers to the state. Our expectation was 6.31 lakh metric tonne. Exceeding the state's demand, the fertiliser has reached the state. “But why am I stressing that there was no preparation from the state, in Kalaburagi, tur dal crop is grown by farmers, they should have known how much quantity of fertilisers needed to be stocked there, what stock is required in other districts, they should have thought. It is the failure of the state government and the Minister for Agriculture,” he emphasised.

He pointed out that to hide their failure, the Congress-led government is blaming the Centre, adding that the BJP will launch the protest through its Farmers' Wing across the state.

“I urge the Agriculture Minister to handle the situation carefully. The fertilisers are sold on the black market. We very well know, operation of the black market, wherever there is a Congress government. The farmers are compelled to buy seeds by paying exorbitant charges, and an artificial shortage of fertilisers is created,” he said.

When asked about the shortage of fertilisers in the state, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reacted in Hassan on Saturday that the state has received good rainfall.

“Following this, the farmers have cultivated maize in additional proportions and in this backdrop, the demand has surged,” he said.

The situation has further escalated tensions between the Congress-led Karnataka government and the Centre. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written to Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilisers, J.P. Nadda, urging him to expedite the supply of 1.65 lakh metric tonnes of urea fertiliser as per the state’s allocation, in the interest of the farmers.

Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution, and Consumer Affairs, Pralhad Joshi, strongly criticised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, accusing him of misleading the people of Karnataka with false statements regarding fertiliser supply.

