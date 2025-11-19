K’taka: BJP slams Congress govt over Rs 7.11 crore daylight heist

Bengaluru, Nov 19 (IANS) Karnataka BJP has slammed the state government over the Rs 7.11 crore daylight heist in Bengaluru and raised concern about the law and order situation, stating that people won't have peace under the current regime.

The Leader of the Opposition, R. Ashoka, stated on Wednesday that, "Bank robbery earlier, now cash meant for ATMs looted — daring daylight heist on a busy road. The broad-daylight robbery of an ATM cash vehicle in Bengaluru this afternoon, in which money being transported to ATMs was looted, is clear proof that law and order in the state has completely collapsed."

"On one hand, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar are engrossed in a tussle to retain or capture the chair, while ministers are left worried about their own fate. With the government itself trembling and unstable, officials appear clueless and inactive," he stated.

"If an ATM cash vehicle carrying Rs 7.11 crore can be robbed in the middle of a busy road, in broad daylight, even in the presence of armed guards, what is the condition of ordinary citizens? Where is the safety for people’s homes, shops, property, and belongings?" Ashoka questioned.

"In short, one thing is guaranteed: until this incompetent Congress-led government is thrown out, Kannadigas will not have peace," he stated.

Meanwhile, BJP Legislative Council member Keshav Prasad has demanded that the Chief Minister and the Home Minister immediately restore law and order in the state, failing which they should step down from their positions.

He said that the BJP has repeatedly warned the government every time incidents of atrocities against women, rape, or murder occur. Responding to a question, he said that criminal cases have crossed all limits.

He stated that the statements made by the government, the Home Minister, and the Chief Minister must reflect seriousness and must be implemented on the ground.

He criticised the government, saying that in the case of VIP treatment to inmates in jail, the officials responsible should have been punished, but the government merely held a meeting.

He further alleged that the government has demoralised police officers in the stampede incident and held the government responsible for all these failures.

He announced that intense protests will be launched against these issues. He also presented statistical data showing the sharp rise in crime.

Retired IPS officer Bhaskar Rao said that after this government came to power, crimes against women have increased.

He pointed out that when a camera was installed in a women’s restroom in Udupi and videos were recorded, the incident was ignored. Just yesterday, groups clashed and fought in front of Vidhana Soudha. He expressed concern that law and order in the state have completely collapsed.

He said that an Israeli woman was raped in broad daylight in Hampi. Crimes against migrant labourers are not even being noticed; robberies and thefts are on the rise, and no efforts are being made to prevent them.

He criticised the government further, stating that 25,000 posts in the Police Department are vacant, yet recruitment is not being taken up.

The police force needs to be strengthened, he said.

