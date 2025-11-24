K'taka: BJP slams Cong govt over decline in foreign tourist arrivals at Hampi

Bengaluru, Nov 24 (IANS) The Karnataka unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has attacked the Congress-led government in Karnataka over a sharp decline in foreign tourist arrivals at Hampi -- a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Karnataka BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra on Monday said: "Under this Congress-led government in Karnataka, even Karnataka’s global identity is slipping away. Hampi is not just another destination. It is the pride of Karnataka and a global heritage monument. Today, it stands abandoned by a government that cannot even protect its own cultural treasures.

"Foreign tourist strength at Hampi has dropped from 20,080 last year to just 3,818 this year, an unprecedented crash of over 80 per cent, driven by rising safety concerns, declining upkeep and the complete absence of infrastructure planning at one of the world’s most celebrated heritage sites."

"A fall of this scale does not happen by accident. It happens when a government is missing from the ground and its leadership is busy fighting for the CM chair instead of fighting for Karnataka’s progress. While the CM and Deputy CM remain consumed by their internal power struggle, Karnataka is sliding backwards on every front," he charged.

"Tourism is neglected. Law and order has collapsed. Infrastructure is neglected. Investments are slowing down. Farmers and youth are left unheard. This Congress government has failed our State completely," Vijayendra criticised.

It may be recalled that a horrific incident -- the gang-rape of a tourist from Israel and an Indian home-stay owner while stargazing -- was reported from Koppal district of Karnataka in March 2025.

An American national, part of the four tourists, was also attacked and pushed into a canal in the incident; he managed to get out. The incident had created outrage against the Congress-led government in the state.

The unfortunate incident occurred on the night of March 6. Four of those staying at the Heartland home stay -- one 23-year-old, Daniel from the US; a female tourist from Israel; and two Indians, Pankaj Rao Amrut Rao Patil from Nasik in Maharashtra and Bebash from Odisha -- had rented rooms.

The home stay is located close to the Tungabhadra Left Canal. The home-stay owner, a 29-year-old woman who had come to Anegundi six years ago, ran two home stays in the region.

After dinner, the four guests went out to sit and star-gaze in the Tungabhadra dam premises. They were singing and playing the guitar at the spot when three persons suddenly appeared and asked for money. Before that, the assailants had asked where they could get petrol. The female home-stay owner told them to go to nearby Sanapura village.

The accused demanded money. Bebash, the tourist from Odisha, gave them Rs 20, but they demanded more and an altercation followed. The accused fought with the tourists and attacked them.

The accused later pushed Daniel, Pankaj and Bebash into the canal. Daniel and Pankaj managed to come back. Bebash was swept away in the canal water; his body was recovered the next day near the hydel power park close to Mallapura village.

The accused assaulted the female home-stay owner and raped her. They later also raped the Israeli national. The accused took away Rs 9,000 in cash and mobile phones from the home-stay owner.

