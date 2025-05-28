K'taka BJP objects to arrest of VHP leader, says Cong govt harassing Hindu activists

Mangaluru (Karnataka), May 28 (IANS) Karnataka BJP has objected to the arrest of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Sharan Pumpwell and warned the Congress-led state government that if the trend of arresting Hindu activists continues, it will have to face the consequences.

Sharan Pumpwell was arrested on Tuesday on charges of calling for a bandh following the murder of Hindu activist Suhas Shetty in Mangaluru. However, the police had to release him after presenting him before a judge, as the court granted him bail.

Hindu activists expressed outrage over Pumpwell’s arrest, which came in the wake of the murder of a man from the minority community near Bantwal on Tuesday.

BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra stated, “The action taken by Mangaluru police to arrest Vishva Hindu Parishad leader Sharan Pumpwell - allegedly for calling a bandh after the murder of Hindu activist Suhas Shetty in Mangaluru - is highly condemnable.”

“Since the Congress government came to power in the state, Hindus have not been receiving adequate protection. Instead, this government has been intimidating and harassing Hindu activists through the police. Arresting them for trivial reasons and filing false cases seems like an attempt to silence them,” Vijayendra alleged.

He further accused the Congress government of pursuing appeasement politics. “This government, which repeatedly shelters anti-national and jihadi forces, is now targeting Hindu activists and leaders. BJP Karnataka will not tolerate this,” he warned.

“I caution the state government - if such arrests continue, the government alone will be responsible for the consequences,” Vijayendra asserted.

Sharan Pumpwell was arrested by the Kadri police following protests by Muslim community members and leaders, who demanded the arrest of Hindu activists for delivering hate speeches after Suhas Shetty’s murder.

An FIR had been registered against Sharan Pumpwell for calling a bandh to condemn Suhas Shetty’s murder 20 days earlier. Hindu activists questioned the timing of the police action and alleged that the arrest was made to appease the Muslim community.

Following his arrest, hundreds of Hindu activists gathered in front of the police station and demanded his immediate release.

--IANS

mka/dpb