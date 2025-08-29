K'taka BJP hits out at CM Siddaramaiah; says LoP Gandhi talking about poll fraud is like 'ghost quoting Bhagavad Gita'

Bengaluru, Aug 29 (IANS) Referring to Siddaramaiah’s comments that he was defeated by fraud in the 1991 Parliamentary election, the Karnataka BJP attacked Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, stating that his remarks on vote theft are like a ghost preaching the Bhagavad Gita, and demanded action against the Karnataka Chief Minister.

The LoP in the Karnataka Assembly R. Ashoka, referring to the statement of CM Siddaramaiah over his defeat in the 1991 Lok Sabha election at an event on Thursday, stated on Friday that, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has exposed the Congress party’s “vote theft”.

"In 1991, the respected Siddaramaiah contested the Lok Sabha elections from Koppal Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka. He contested as a candidate from the Janata Dal. The Congress party had deceitfully defeated Siddaramaiah," Ashoka stated.

Ashoka further challenged, "Former minister K.N. Rajanna spoke the truth about the fictional drama of 'vote theft' and was sacked from the cabinet by Rahul Gandhi. Now, will Rahul Gandhi have the courage to sack Siddaramaiah, who has himself exposed the Congress party’s fraud, from the post of Chief Minister and from the party?"

"Or is the so-called discipline and authority of the Congress party limited only to taking action against Dalit leaders?" Ashoka questioned.

"In 2018, former Union Minister C.M. Ibrahim had already revealed how Chief Minister Siddaramaiah won from Badami through vote-buying," Ashoka recalled.

"During the days when Congress had one-party dominance from panchayat to Parliament, Home Minister G. Parameshwara himself openly explained how Congress won elections for 60 years without EVMs, with just one person sitting and giving a call for everyone to give their votes to the Congress party,” Ashoka stated.

"If there is any true patriarch of vote theft and electoral malpractice in our country, it is none other than the Congress party and the Nehru-Gandhi family. When Rahul Gandhi talks about vote theft, it is like a ghost preaching the Bhagavad Gita," Ashoka alleged.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had stated at an event held in Bengaluru to felicitate former Advocate General Prof. Ravivarma Kumar that he was defeated deceitfully in the 1991 Lok Sabha election and Ravivarma Kumar had helped him to fight it legally.

"I seek guidance whenever I face legal hurdles from Ravivarma Kumar. In 1991, I contested elections and I was defeated by fraud. Then, Ravivarma Kumar had helped me. He had not taken any fee and even now, he fights the case for the voiceless for free. His socialist approach and conduct is a model for young advocates," Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had stated.

--IANS

mka/rad