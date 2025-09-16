K’taka BJP: Cong govt attempting to divide Veerashaiva-Lingayat community through caste census

Bengaluru, Sep 16 (IANS) Karnataka BJP has alleged that the Congress-led government in the state under the leadership of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is attempting to divide the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community on the pretext of conducting the Socio-Economic and Education Survey, popularly known as the caste census.

It can be noted that the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community forms the core strength for the BJP in Karnataka.

Speaking to the media following a meeting of key leaders on Tuesday at Gold Finch Hotel in Bengaluru, BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra stated, "Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s mindset is to implement the caste census to divide the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community. This caste census is backed by a conspiracy aimed at dividing the Veerashaiva-Lingayat society."

He also reminded that when Siddaramaiah was the Chief Minister previously, he had made a similar bold attempt to declare Veerashaiva Lingayat as a separate religion to divide the society, but had failed even then. Claiming that the government is now promising a social, economic, and educational survey, he alleged that yet another attempt is being made to divide the Veerashaiva Lingayat community.

He said that the goal should be to correct the societal discord, to unite the community, and to work towards moving the community forward in a constructive direction. Some senior leaders must engage in discussions with key figures of the Veerashaiva Mahasabha, Panch Peethadhishwars, and ascetic leaders of various mathas, in order to leave aside internal divisions and proceed united in the interest of the community and the state.

Regarding Tuesday’s unanimous decision in the meeting, he said they will discuss it with the pontiffs and other dignitaries and that they have resolved to preserve the unity of the society.

Even though there is no provision for it in the Constitution or the law, the state government is conducting a caste census. Under the pretext of a survey, the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government has embarked on conducting a caste census. Behind this decision lies conspiracy and ulterior motives, alleged the BJP leader.

Vijayendra criticised that the categories included were Hindu, Islam, Christian, Jain, Sikh, Buddhist, Parsi, Atheist, and Others. He pointed out that even including “Others” is illegal.

The meeting was attended by former Chief Ministers B.S. Yediyurappa, Jagadish Shettar, Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister V. Somanna, and prominent leaders such as Prabhakar Kore, Vijay Sankeshwar, along with key leaders of the Veerashaiva Lingayat community. He added that various issues concerning the welfare of the community were discussed, and a final decision was reached.

