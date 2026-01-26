K’taka BJP celebrates R-Day; ex-CM Gowda attributes India’s progress to PM Modi’s governance

Bengaluru, Jan 26 (IANS) Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrated the 77th Republic Day across the state on Monday with much fanfare. Speaking after hoisting the national flag at the party office, 'Jagannath Bhavan', in Bengaluru, former Chief Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda said that India’s remarkable economic progress is the result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s governance principles, driven by a firm resolve to build a developed India.

Gowda said India is emerging as a self-reliant nation in every sector. He noted that the country has become the world’s number one producer of milk and is supplying mangoes, other horticultural produce and food products to Middle Eastern countries. He also said India is at the forefront in space exploration, including the Chandrayaan mission.

Gowda alleged that those who ruled the country for more than 50 years had repeatedly violated the Constitution. He said attempts had been made to misuse constitutional platforms through the Governor, which, he added, had become evident from recent developments.

He further alleged that efforts were made to spread hatred through the Governor’s address, calling it a bad precedent. He said the people of the entire state should condemn such actions. Gowda also said that Prime Minister Modi gives importance to every regional language and encourages the culture and traditions of respective states.

Addressing the gathering, Legislative Council Opposition Chief Whip N. Ravikumar said there was a need for introspection on whether the country has adopted its own economic, political, social, educational, religious and industrial policies. He said it was a matter of happiness that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is striving to fulfil the dreams of freedom fighters.

Ravikumar alleged that Karnataka’s administrative system and law-and-order situation had completely gone off track, and called upon people to think seriously about the situation and collectively work towards bringing about change.

Legislative Council member Bharathi Shetty, BJP State General Secretary N.S. Nandeesh Reddy, former Legislative Council members Y.A. Narayanaswamy and Abdul Azeem, State Secretary Dr Lakshmi Ashwin Gowda, State Spokesperson Prakash Shesharagavachar, former State Secretary Jagadish Hiremani, Bengaluru North District President S. Harish, Bengaluru Central District President Saptagiri Gowda, party leaders and workers were present at the event.

Meanwhile, the 77th Republic Day was celebrated in a unique manner at the New Delhi residence-cum-office and the Hubballi office in Karnataka of Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Civil Supplies, Pralhad Joshi.

At his residence-office premises in New Delhi, the Minister unfurled the national flag with his colleagues and security personnel. Meanwhile, at the Hubballi office, the flag was unfurled by a ‘Swachha Vahini’ woman driver, symbolising respect for women, making the celebration special.

Kallavva Gali, the 57-year-old Swachha Vahini vehicle driver from Belur Gram Panchayat, unfurled the flag. The Swachha Vahini women drivers are working under the ‘Sanjeevini - Karnataka State Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society’ (KSRLPS) and are engaged in the Swachh Bharat Mission.

On the occasion, more than 130 Swachha Vahini vehicle drivers were honoured and felicitated. “The role played by these women in maintaining environmental cleanliness, not only in cities but also in villages, is unique. The contribution of waste collection vehicle drivers is invaluable,” Pralhad Joshi said.

Joshi said that in today’s modern times, these sanitation vehicle drivers, who are giving importance to cleanliness in villages and enhancing rural life, have become ‘cleanliness ambassadors’ in rural areas.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central government launched the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), providing livelihood opportunities to rural women and placing strong emphasis on women empowerment and self-reliance, with these women standing as living examples.

Joshi emphasised that women play a central role in keeping families beautiful, clean and healthy, and said it is essential for everyone to understand this and show respect towards women.

BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra participated in the Republic Day celebrations held in his home constituency of Shikaripura and took part in the flag ceremony. On the occasion, he received the guard of honour, witnessed the impressive march-past, and later addressed the gathering.

