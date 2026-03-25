K'taka: BJP alleges harassment of MUDA complainant, accuses CM Siddaramaiah of vendetta politics

Bengaluru, March 25 (IANS) The Karnataka BJP on Wednesday alleged that Snehamayi Krishna, the complainant in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case in which Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has been named as accused number one, has been harassed, accusing the Chief Minister of pursuing vendetta politics.

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Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra, responding to a question on Snehamayi Krishna filing a petition in the Karnataka High Court challenging the closure report against CM Siddaramaiah, stated that the social activist was being harassed in connection with the case.

He alleged that the activist was targeted for raising his voice against the MUDA case and the Chief Minister, and claimed that he was recently arrested in other cases as an act of retaliation.

Vijayendra further claimed that the Chief Minister’s decision to surrender the sites indicated an acceptance of the allegations against him.

“The Chief Minister himself has decided to return the sites. This clearly suggests that he has accepted the charges against his family; otherwise, the question of returning the sites would not have arisen,” he said.

He added that harassing a social activist was not good for democracy.

It may be noted that RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna filed a petition in the High Court on March 23, challenging the action of the Special Court for People’s Representatives, which accepted the ‘B report’ (closure report) filed by the Mysuru Lokayukta Superintendent of Police against CM Siddaramaiah and his family members in connection with the alleged illegal allotment of MUDA plots.

Snehamayi Krishna, who is the private complainant in the case, has filed a petition in the High Court, which is yet to come up for hearing.

The petition has named the Mysuru District Lokayukta Superintendent of Police, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife B.M. Parvathi, the CM’s brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy, the original owner of the disputed land J. Devaraju, former MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar, and the Assistant Director of the Enforcement Directorate as respondents.

The Mysuru Lokayukta Superintendent of Police, who conducted an investigation into the private complaint filed by Snehamayi Krishna, had submitted a ‘B report’ (closure report) to the city’s 82nd Additional City Civil and Sessions Court (Special Court for People’s Representatives) on February 12, 2025. The special court had accepted the report and issued an order on January 28, 2026.

The petition has sought that the ‘B report’ submitted by the Lokayukta Superintendent of Police be received and examined, and that the order of the Special Court for People’s Representatives accepting the report be quashed. It has also sought transfer of the investigation to an independent agency and directions for a fresh probe.

Snehamayi Krishna alleged that the Chief Minister’s wife and family had illegally acquired 3 acres and 16 gunte of land in Survey No. 464 of Kesare village in Mysuru, and were instead allotted 14 plots worth about Rs 56 crore.

He further alleged that CM Siddaramaiah misused his power and influenced officials. Based on these allegations, he had filed a complaint with the Mysuru Lokayukta Police on July 3, 2024, seeking registration of an FIR and an investigation.

It may be recalled that Snehamayi Krishna had filed an application with the Governor in June-July 2024, seeking permission to initiate prosecution proceedings against the accused. After examining the matter, the Governor had ordered an investigation/prosecution in the case on August 17.

The High Court, which had rejected the appeal filed by CM Siddaramaiah on August 19 challenging the move, had directed a police investigation on September 24, 2024.

The Lokayukta police, which conducted the probe, later filed a ‘B report’ against CM Siddaramaiah and his family members, which was accepted by the special court.

--IANS

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