K'taka Assembly proceedings continue amid BJP-JD(S) protest on excise 'scam' issue

Bengaluru, Feb 4 (IANS) The Karnataka Assembly proceedings continued on Wednesday amid protests by members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal(Secular). Soon after the session commenced, opposition members moved into the well of the House and began demanding the resignation of Excise Minister R.B. Thimmapur.

They raised slogans and stated that they would allow the proceedings to continue only after the Minister tendered his resignation.

Speaker U.T. Khader requested the members of the opposition to return to their seats and cooperate with the proceedings. He also asked the Leader of Opposition, R. Ashoka, to clearly state his position.

Ashoka said, “The excise scam amounts to Rs 6,000 crore and has shocked the state. I have provided five pieces of evidence, including a pen drive containing conversations. Despite repeated appeals to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, no action has been taken. First, the Excise Minister should resign, and then we will withdraw the protest.”

Referring to past precedents, Ashoka said, “When allegations surfaced against Minister K.J. George, he resigned and later returned to the Cabinet after receiving a clean chit. Similarly, BJP Minister K.S. Eshwarappa resigned following intense agitation by the Congress. During the BJP’s tenure, three ministers resigned. People are aware of the excise scam. Why is the government hesitant to initiate action? Allegations are being made that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is taking a cut from the money generated through the alleged illegalities in the Excise Department.”

Ashoka further alleged, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi had stated that Rs 600 crore from Karnataka was used to fund elections in Maharashtra. Would the Prime Minister make such allegations without any basis? Now, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar is overseeing party affairs in Assam, and Minister K.J. George is handling Kerala. The money being pumped into those states is coming from Karnataka through the Excise Department.”

“Earlier, we used to say that Karnataka had become an ATM for the Congress high command. Now, the state has become the Reserve Bank of the party. Money is being routed from Karnataka to Delhi. In this context, the resignation of the Excise Minister is essential,” he said.

Ashoka also alleged that while a junior officer had been suspended, no action had been taken against the Deputy Commissioner of the Excise Department, who was allegedly caught red-handed while accepting a bribe. “He is being protected because he belongs to a particular caste. The government is practising corruption and casteism at the same time,” he charged.

Congress MLA Shivalinge Gowda intervened and said the opposition should not make allegations based on claims by a liquor association. He asked for concrete evidence that the opposition had.

At this stage, Speaker U.T. Khader asked members to wear earphones and announced that the proceedings would continue until 12 midnight. He allowed discussion on the government resolution opposing the VB-G RAM G (Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission Gramin) Act.

The House proceedings continued amid the chaos.

--IANS

mka/dpb