K'taka Administrative Tribunal stays suspension of Panchayat official over participation in RSS foot march

Bengaluru, Oct 30 (IANS) The Karnataka Administrative Tribunal (KAT) on Thursday stayed the suspension order issued against a Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) for participating in a foot march organised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The KAT stayed the order suspending PDO Praveen Kumar, who had been penalised for taking part in the RSS foot march held in Lingasagur, Raichur district. Challenging the order, Praveen Kumar approached the tribunal, contending that his suspension was unlawful and driven by political pressure.

Senior counsel Prabhuling Navadgi represented Kumar before the tribunal.

Welcoming the KAT’s decision, BJP Yuva Morcha National President and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya said, “The unilateral suspension order issued against PDO Praveen Kumar for participating in the RSS foot march in Lingasugur, Raichur, was challenged before the Karnataka Administrative Tribunal (KAT) by our legal team. The tribunal has now stayed the politically motivated suspension order.”

He added, “This serves as a warning to the Congress government that no form of intimidation can suppress the nationalist ideals of the RSS. The order marks a significant setback for the state government.”

Tejasvi Surya also extended gratitude to senior advocate Prabhuling Navadgi for his legal support in the matter. “My law office had challenged the arbitrary suspension of PDO Praveen Kumar,” he stated.

Meanwhile, in a related development, the authorities in Aurad taluk of Bidar district have issued notices to four government school teachers for participating in an RSS foot march earlier this month. The Aurad Block Education Officer (BEO) issued show-cause notices to the teachers — Mahadev, Shalivan, Prakash, and Satish — seeking an explanation for their participation.

The RSS foot march was held in Aurad on October 7 and 13. Following the event, Dalit Sena leaders lodged a complaint with the BEO on October 27, demanding disciplinary action against the teachers. Acting on the complaint, the BEO issued notices on Tuesday.

The notice stated, “You are found to have participated in the RSS foot march held in Aurad taluk of Bidar district on October 7 and 13. Videos and photographs of your participation have been circulated widely on social media. Being government employees, you are prohibited from taking part in any political or religious activities. By participating in the RSS foot march, you have violated government service rules.”

The teachers have been directed to submit a written explanation and appear in person before the BEO. “Failure to do so will result in unilateral action being taken against you under the Karnataka Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1957,” the notice warned.

The development comes amid the Congress government’s ongoing efforts to curb political affiliations among government employees. The move follows a letter from Minister Priyank Kharge urging a ban on RSS activities in public places and calling for disciplinary action against government employees who identify with or contribute financially to the RSS.

Subsequently, the state government issued an order making it mandatory for private organisations to seek prior permission to conduct events in public spaces or government premises. However, the Kalaburagi Bench of the Karnataka High Court recently stayed the order, terming it an overreach.

The state government has since announced that it will appeal against the High Court’s interim order.

